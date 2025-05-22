Should You Attack Demineur In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across quests where you can help out the expedition’s enemies, Nevrons. While most Nevrons are hostile, there are a few that’ll ask for help. One early Nevron quest takes place in the Flying Waters dungeon with a fellow named Demineur.

Unlike with Jar, Demineur’s side quest is completely optional. At this point, you should have Gustave, Lune, and Maelle. You can actually attack Demineur as soon as you meet them, but you should probably hear them out first.

Sparing Demineur will grant you much better rewards down the line. If you’d rather have immediate gratification, you can go ahead and attack them. But you’ll also be permanently missing out on an exclusive weapon for Lune.

Finding Demineur’s Impact Mine

Action Reward Give Deminieur the Impact Mine Lune's Deminerim weapon Attack Deminuer 3x Color of Lumina Attack Demineur 1x Chroma Catalyst

In the Flying Waters dungeon, start at the Expedition 59 save point called Noco’s Hut and then go forward. As you come out of the end of the valley, you’ll see two enemies in front of a giant structure. Circle around the structure by going to the left and then to the right.

Continue until you come across a giant jar tunnel and go inside of it. After coming out from the other end, you’ll find Demineur. When interacting with them, instead of selecting “Attack,” select “Examine” instead.

The group will mention that this specific Nevron typically carries a mine. However, Demineur doesn’t have one and then the group decides to find one for them.

After speaking with Demineur, go to the right and you’ll see a small platforming puzzle in front of you. After finishing the first few jumps, look to your right again and you should see a glowing pink item on the ground. Jump on the platforms to reach it and you’ll pick up the “Impact Mine.”

Now just head back to Demineur and hand the item to them. They will give you the Lune’s Deminerim weapon. This weapon focuses on lightning elemental damage and provides abilities such as reducing the AP cost and increasing the damage of lightning skills.

Should you attack Demineur?

You can attack Demineur either before or after completing their quest. If you do so before, then you will lose out on Luna’s Deminerim weapon. Your reward for defeating them will be the same as defeating Jar: 3x Colour of Lumina and 1x Chroma Catalyst.

The better long-term decision is to leave Demineur alone, as your reward will be much greater later on.

In Act Three of the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fly around with Esquie. Fly to the area next to the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared Demineur, as well as the other Nevrons that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, including Demineur, Blanche will attack you. It’s a challenging fight, so you’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take Blanche on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

100x Colour of Lumina is definitely a much better reward than the 3x Colour of Lumina gained from defeating Demineur, which is why we recommend sparing them.

Alternatively, after receiving the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, you can go back to the Flying Waters to kill Demineur and get those.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.