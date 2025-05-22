Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Get It Done

Should You Attack Demineur In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Asking for a weapon is a little sus, but should you give them a smack?

By
George Yang
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lune stands before Demineur
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku
Jump To
Finding Demineur’s Impact MineShould you attack Demineur?

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across quests where you can help out the expedition’s enemies, Nevrons. While most Nevrons are hostile, there are a few that’ll ask for help. One early Nevron quest takes place in the Flying Waters dungeon with a fellow named Demineur.

Suggested Reading

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Promises Fresh Round Of Collector's Editions As Originals Resell For Over $800
How To Beat Monster Hunter Wilds’ Craziest Hunt
After Six Years, Overwatch 2 Finally Acknowledges Soldier: 76’s Gay Ex-Boyfriend Again
Nintendo Switch 2 Price Is Set at $450 for Now, But Could Go Higher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Promises Fresh Round Of Collector's Editions As Originals Resell For Over $800
How To Beat Monster Hunter Wilds’ Craziest Hunt
After Six Years, Overwatch 2 Finally Acknowledges Soldier: 76’s Gay Ex-Boyfriend Again
Nintendo Switch 2 Price Is Set at $450 for Now, But Could Go Higher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Unlike with Jar, Demineur’s side quest is completely optional. At this point, you should have Gustave, Lune, and Maelle. You can actually attack Demineur as soon as you meet them, but you should probably hear them out first.

Advertisement

Related Content

How To Defeat The Tough-As-Nails Dualliste In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
How Long Of A Journey Are You Signing Up For With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Related Content

How To Defeat The Tough-As-Nails Dualliste In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
How Long Of A Journey Are You Signing Up For With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Read More: A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Lune In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Sparing Demineur will grant you much better rewards down the line. If you’d rather have immediate gratification, you can go ahead and attack them. But you’ll also be permanently missing out on an exclusive weapon for Lune.

Advertisement

Finding Demineur’s Impact Mine

Advertisement

In the Flying Waters dungeon, start at the Expedition 59 save point called Noco’s Hut and then go forward. As you come out of the end of the valley, you’ll see two enemies in front of a giant structure. Circle around the structure by going to the left and then to the right.

Lune stands before a large jar turned on its side.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku
Advertisement

Continue until you come across a giant jar tunnel and go inside of it. After coming out from the other end, you’ll find Demineur. When interacting with them, instead of selecting “Attack,” select “Examine” instead.

The group will mention that this specific Nevron typically carries a mine. However, Demineur doesn’t have one and then the group decides to find one for them.

Advertisement
Sciel preapres to jump across platforms.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

After speaking with Demineur, go to the right and you’ll see a small platforming puzzle in front of you. After finishing the first few jumps, look to your right again and you should see a glowing pink item on the ground. Jump on the platforms to reach it and you’ll pick up the “Impact Mine.”

Advertisement
Lune finds an impact mine.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

Now just head back to Demineur and hand the item to them. They will give you the Lune’s Deminerim weapon. This weapon focuses on lightning elemental damage and provides abilities such as reducing the AP cost and increasing the damage of lightning skills.

Advertisement

Should you attack Demineur?

You can attack Demineur either before or after completing their quest. If you do so before, then you will lose out on Luna’s Deminerim weapon. Your reward for defeating them will be the same as defeating Jar: 3x Colour of Lumina and 1x Chroma Catalyst.

Advertisement

The better long-term decision is to leave Demineur alone, as your reward will be much greater later on.

Read More: A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Gustave In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Advertisement

In Act Three of the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fly around with Esquie. Fly to the area next to the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared Demineur, as well as the other Nevrons that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, including Demineur, Blanche will attack you. It’s a challenging fight, so you’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take Blanche on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

Advertisement

100x Colour of Lumina is definitely a much better reward than the 3x Colour of Lumina gained from defeating Demineur, which is why we recommend sparing them.

Alternatively, after receiving the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, you can go back to the Flying Waters to kill Demineur and get those.

Advertisement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.