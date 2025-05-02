Should You Attack Jar In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

There are plenty of side quests in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. One very early on in the game can have big ramifications later on depending on what you decide to do.

This side quest involves talking to Jar, a Nevron creature that speaks to both Gustave and Lune when they’re both trying to rendezvous with other expeditioners at the Indigo Tree. Interacting with Jar is mandatory for the story and his quest is unmissable.

Jar will ask Gustave and Lune to find “the light,” but isn’t much helpful after that. Thankfully, what Jar is referring to isn’t far off and once you complete the quest, you have the option to either attack Jar or leave them alone.

1. Finding Jar’s ‘light’

2. Should you attack Jar?

Finding Jar’s ‘light’

Reward Action 1x Healing Tint Find Resin 3x Colour of Lumina Attack Jar 1x Chroma Catalyst Attack Jar

After speaking with Jar, continue to follow the main path past the Expedition 81 save point called the Abandoned Expeditioner Camp. Right as you come out of the opening, head to your left and go down the slope. Continue on and you’ll come across another slope to your right.

After going down both slopes, make a turn to the left and you’ll see a bridge. Go under it. Right ahead of you, you’ll see some wooden barrels and other items. Among the debris is “Resin,” which is “the light” that Jar is talking about.

Return back to Jar and hand over the Resin. After a brief cutscene, fire a shot into the top of Jar’s staff and watch it light. Jar will then reward you with a Healing Tint.

Should you attack Jar?

If you attack and defeat Jar, your reward will be 3x Colour of Lumina and 1x Chroma Catalyst. While these goodies are immediately beneficial, you should leave them alone as your patience will be rewarded later on.

After entering the third act of the game, you’ll unlock the ability to fly around with Esquie. Fly to a floating island near the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared Jar, as well as the other Nevrons that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, Blanche will attack you. It’s a very high level fight as it’s considered an end-game quest. You’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take him on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

So you can either choose to attack Jar to get some short-term games, but waiting till much later on will net you an even greater reward. I mean, 100x Colour of Lumina is sure worth it. Having a substantial number of these can really bolster up the amount of LP each of your characters have. A paltry number of 3x Colour of Lumina from killing Jar doesn’t really have any benefits at the beginning of the game when you don’t have many skills anyway. Sometimes it pays to not be a jerk! Jar didn’t do anything wrong.

Or if you really want to be a dick, after getting the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, you can go back to the Spring Meadows to kill Jar and claim those extra rewards.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.