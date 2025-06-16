Should You Attack Benisseur In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across friendly Nevrons that’ll hand out quests for the party to take on. Some are easier than others, including this one located in the Red Woods.

This quest can be found rather early on in the game, as it is accessible after getting through the Flying Waters. However, this quest might take a while to complete, as you’ll need a hefty amount of Chroma (the game’s currency) to donate. In the Red Woods, you’ll find a Nevron named Benisseur who’ll ask you for a lot of Chroma.

Finding the Red Woods

The Red Woods can be found after exiting the Flying Waters. Go to the left on the world map and you’ll come across The Burgeon, which is home to another Nevron quest you can tackle. Going past The Burgeon, you’ll find the Red Woods.

In the Red Woods, you’ll find Benisseur in a bubbling pool of liquid. Talk to them and you can donate 5000 Chroma. Bennisseur will tell you a story, and then you can donate even more Chroma. The second time will be 10,000 Chroma, the third time will be 25,000 Chroma, and the last payment will be 50,000 Chroma. Yikes, a total of 95,000 Chroma!

The reason why the quest can take a while is because despite being very early on in the story, you probably don’t have enough Chroma in total to donate. It’s probably more efficient to come back later on during the game to hand over all of the Chroma once you have enough.

After paying off the four installments, Benisseur will pop out of the ground and give you your reward, which is the Recovery Picto. This allows characters to recover 10% of their HP at the start of their turn.

Should you attack Benisseur?

If you decide to attack the Benisseur, your reward is 3x Colour of Lumina and 1x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst. The latter is helpful as it lets you upgrade weapons to level 32. However, by sparing Benisseur, you’re going to receive a much better reward later on.

Upon entering the third act, you’ll be able to fly with Esquie and will have a lot more freedom to travel around the continent. Fly to the area next to the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared every friendly Nevron that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, including Benisseur, Blanche will attack you. He’s definitely a challenging fight, so it’s recommended to be at least level 80 if you intend to take Blanche on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

100x Colour of Lumina is definitely a much better reward, which is why we recommend sparing the Nevrons. After receiving the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, you can go back to the Red Woods and attack Benisseur if you want.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.