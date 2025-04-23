How Long Of An Journey Are You Signing Up For With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

If you’ve been itching for an RPG that mixes old-school turn-based combat with a penchant for modern flair, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is probably on your radar. Considering its stunning art style, immersive and rewarding combat system, and genuinely compelling narrative, it’s hard to blame you for being interested.

You might also be interested in learning just how long of an adventure you’re signing up for with Sandfall Interactive’s turn-based RPG. Clair Obscur is perfect for those looking for something that will take a sizeable chunk of time, yet it won’t burden you with an impossible task list of busy work. Let’s go over the details.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rewards you for being thorough in your exploration, but it’s still a relatively linear role-playing adventure that allows you to push directly through its campaign if you wish. If you invest minimal time in optional experiences in the game, you can most likely reach the credits in around 30 hours.

But if you’re looking to do everything in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, including obtaining every trophy or achievement, you’ll have some other stuff to do along the way that will extend your playtime quite a bit.

For instance, fully completing the game will require you to find all 33 music records, defeat a boss without taking damage, and perform unique feats using each of the playable characters. Perhaps the most time-consuming of all the requirements, though, will be reaching level 99. But if you’re a completionist—especially one who chases trophies or achievements—you’re probably used to a good grind, so this shouldn’t be a major hurdle for you.

Knocking out these optional tasks can take up to 50-60 hours, so dedicated players can expect to get quite a lot out of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's campaign and beyond. Kick back, take your time, and enjoy what this intriguing journey has to offer.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on April 24, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

