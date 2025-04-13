The Week's Top Tips For First Berserker, Monster Hunter Wilds, South Of Midnight, And More

The First Berserker: Khazan isn’t wanting for any good Spear armor, as there are multiple sets worth using, largely depending on what type of build you’re going for. Perhaps the best all-arounder armor, however, is the Deep Shadow Set, which really helps pump up your raw damage. But before you can have the blacksmith whip up a set of this armor for you, you’ll have to round up the Deep Shadow Scroll and hand it over to him. Here’s what to know about the Deep Shadow Set and where to find the Deep Shadow Scroll. - Billy Givens Read More