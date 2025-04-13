The Week's Top Tips For First Berserker, Monster Hunter Wilds, South Of Midnight, And More

This week’s hodgepodge of our top recent tips includes pointers about what the best armor in The First Berserker might be for your build, the best weapons for beginners in Monster Hunter Wilds, the best skills to snag in South of Midnight, and more.
The First Berserker: Khazan isn't wanting for any good Spear armor, as there are multiple sets worth using, largely depending on what type of build you're going for. Perhaps the best all-arounder armor, however, is the Deep Shadow Set, which really helps pump up your raw damage. But before you can have the blacksmith whip up a set of this armor for you, you'll have to round up the Deep Shadow Scroll and hand it over to him. Here's what to know about the Deep Shadow Set and where to find the Deep Shadow Scroll.
After spending an hour or two in Monster Hunter Wilds' character creator, the next most significant choice in the game revolves around the type of weapon you'll wield. It's not an irreversible choice, as you can change anytime you want from base camp; but most players wind up picking a favorite and sticking to it for the duration of the game, anyway.
Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is a breath of fresh air, offering a straightforward adventure that harkens back to an era when such linear experiences were the norm. With a folklore-laden story that's equally heartwarming and heartbreaking, as well as simple yet enjoyable gameplay, there's an awful lot to love about this romp through the Deep South. If that sounds like your kind of thing, here are a few things to know before diving into South of Midnight.
Out of everything you can do in Monster Hunter Wilds, nothing beats mounting. Grappling onto a large beast as your multiplayer teammates watch on is always a fun time. While the mechanic has been refined from previous games, you're more or less left to figure out the nuances on your own. Whether you're a brand-new hunter or just trying to learn the ropes for this latest iteration, here's what you need to know about Mounting in Monster Hunter Wilds.
South of Midnight is a thrilling adventure set in the Deep South that sees you take on the role of a Weaver, a mender who brings peace to distraught spirits. This narrative-forward experience is a simple (but at times emotionally powerful) tale that will keep most folks glued to the screen from beginning to end. If you're considering diving into South of Midnight but are curious how long the folklore-laden journey takes to complete, read on for what you need to know.
South of Midnight's multiple skill trees are fairly linear, but you'll still need to make some decisions as to which you'll want to invest in first. It'll take a bit of time to accrue enough Floofs (upgrade points) to buy a new skill. And while you can eventually max out your skill trees if you find all of the Floofs throughout every level, these three skills are must-have upgrades worth grabbing as soon as possible to ensure that your combat encounters go more smoothly.
While he didn't do anything truly huge like, say, murder your father and leave the two of you for dead, Ise Sadaoki is an industrial grade dickhead from the second you lay eyes on him—and he earns extra dickpoints when you find out how dirty he did his brother Sadatame.
Thor is a dynamic character, adept at both taking and dealing damage in equal measure. A frontline fighter of the Vanguard persuasion, Thor uses Thorforce as a resource, performing ranged attacks, moving around the map with Mjolnir, rebuilding it to deal increased damage, gain Bonus Health, and ultimately Awaken, allowing him to deliver a flurry of ranged blows to enemies, shredding their health bars.
Hela is the goddess of death, and she certainly plays like it in Marvel Rivals. A powerful Duelist. viable (and exceptional) up to the highest levels of Ranked play, Hela sings when played by those with exceptional aim.
Success in The First Berserker: Khazan comes from a mixture of skill, character stats, and gear. You can't do a lot about your skill without practice, but you can certainly help improve your loadout with better items, weapons, and armor. That's where the Bard Set comes in, boosting your experience gain while also improving your chances of finding good loot. Here's what to know about the Bard Set and where to find the Bard's Scroll, which is necessary for the blacksmith to craft this useful armor.