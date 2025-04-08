This First Berserker: Khazan Armor Is Perfect For Spectacular Spear Builds

The First Berserker: Khazan isn’t wanting for any good Spear armor, as there are multiple sets worth using, largely depending on what type of build you’re going for. Perhaps the best all-arounder armor, however, is the Deep Shadow Set, which really helps pump up your raw damage. But before you can have the blacksmith whip up a set of this armor for you, you’ll have to round up the Deep Shadow Scroll and hand it over to him. Here’s what to know about the Deep Shadow Set and where to find the Deep Shadow Scroll.

Deep Shadow Set stats

The Deep Shadow Set is a killer armor choice for Spear users looking to maximize their basic damage output when attacking enemies from the front. If you equip the full set, you’ll even get a nice 20% increase to Afterimage Thrust’s damage, meaning you can truly lay the hurt on enemies when you’re ready to unleash your skills.

2 pieces - Frontal Assault: 15% Stamina DMG Increase

- Frontal Assault: 15% Stamina DMG Increase 3 pieces - Frontal Assault: 10% DMG Increase

- Frontal Assault: 10% DMG Increase 4 pieces - 90% Guard Penetration

- 90% Guard Penetration 5 pieces - Assault: 15% DMG Increase

- Assault: 15% DMG Increase 6 pieces - Afterimage Thrust: 20% DMG Increase

Where to find the Deep Shadow Scroll

The Deep Shadow Scroll is found in the Devoured Village main mission, which is started by visiting the Pell Los Plateau portal.

The closest Blade Nexus is the Village Entrance, so warp there if you’ve already completed the mission. When you arrive, make your way up the stairs and around to the left to find a large entryway with an explosive enemy waiting for you. Kill the foe, then head through the entryway.

Inside the building, climb the ladder in the corner, then take another ladder up to the third floor. Cross over a beam here and make your way out the nearby door. Once outside, you can drop down onto some rooftops.

There’s a large hole on the rooftop to the right. Angle your camera down and carefully drop onto the beam below. Here, you’ll find the Deep Shadow Scroll waiting for you to pick up, which you can now take back to the blacksmith at The Crevice so he can get you looking like a badass.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.