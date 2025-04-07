South Of Midnight's Emotional Journey Doesn't Overstay Its Welcome

South of Midnight is a thrilling adventure set in the Deep South that sees you take on the role of a Weaver, a mender who brings peace to distraught spirits. This narrative-forward experience is a simple (but at times emotionally powerful) tale that will keep most folks glued to the screen from beginning to end. If you’re considering diving into South of Midnight but are curious how long the folklore-laden journey takes to complete, read on for what you need to know.

South of Midnight will see you take on similar tasks in most of its 14 chapters: You’ll engage in some light puzzle-solving, fend off some baddies in combat-specific arenas, and then help bring some peace back to someone who desperately needs it. While this can begin to feel a bit repetitive later in the game, South of Midnight seems to understand when enough is enough, closing out just before it stretches itself too thin.

If you’re mostly just interested in South of Midnight’s story and not so much in scouring its levels for collectibles (more on those below), you can see the credits roll in around 8-10 hours on its easier difficulties. You could probably stretch this further if you opt for a greater challenge, of course.

But what if you’d like to see more of what South of Midnight has to offer? Well, you’ll need to be thorough in your exploration and round up multiple collectible types. However, the levels are mostly linear with relatively easy-to-spot side paths housing these notes, health upgrades, and currency called Floofs that can be used to buy new skills.

Discovering all of these additional collectibles, as well as completing a few simple combat tasks, will be required if you want to earn all of the game’s achievements. Doing so isn’t likely to extend your playtime too dramatically, though. Unless you’re playing on the hardest difficulty and struggling in combat encounters, you should be able to wrap everything up in about 15 hours.

South of Midnight is available now on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PCs.