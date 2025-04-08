How To Electrify The Battlefield With Marvel Rivals' Thor

Thor is a dynamic character, adept at both taking and dealing damage in equal measure. A frontline fighter of the Vanguard persuasion, Thor uses Thorforce as a resource, performing ranged attacks, moving around the map with Mjolnir, rebuilding it to deal increased damage, gain Bonus Health, and ultimately Awaken, allowing him to deliver a flurry of ranged blows to enemies, shredding their health bars.

How should you play Thor?

While Thor has a base health of 625, using Thorforce can get him up to a cap of 825, making you much tougher. Because this effect is caused by spending Thorforce and not hitting enemies, you can actually juice your health to max before entering battle by using Hammer Throw twice, then charging Storm Surge.

Once you hit enemies with Storm Surge, perform a melee hit to restore your Thorforce to maximum and unleash the Awakening Rune and start chaining melee attacks on Strategists (then Duelists) to make a huge impact on the fight.

The ultimate goal in every fight is to Awaken, but rotating between using abilities and melee attacks will keep your Bonus Health churning, which is what makes a great Thor feel unkillable to enemy players.

While certainly not as impactful (no pun intended) as other offensive Ultimates, Thor’s is still solid when used right. When initiating a push with your team, be sure to target healers and hover over them for the duration of the ultimate, coming down with a crash when the time is right.

Thor’s Abilities

Mjolnir Bash: Thor’s primary attack restores one pip of Thorforce every time it hits an opponent.

God Of Thunder (Ultimate): This lets Thor fly into the air, dealing several ticks of damage to all enemies in the circle beneath you, then slam down onto them for a large chunk of damage

Storm Surge: - Hold this to spin Mjolnir, then release to fly forward and slam into enemies, dealing damage and knocking them back. It's a great way to move around the map, even reaching upper ledges.

Lightning Realm: This ability strikes nearby enemies and restores Thorforce depending on how many are hit. It's generally difficult to get more than one restored unless enemies are clumped together—and they really shouldn't be gathered if they know what's good for them. Show them their folly.

Awakening Rune: Transform into Awakened Thor, crackling with electricity. You'll float and while holding your melee attack you'll throw Mjolnir at enemies quickly, making quick work of softer targets like healers and DPS. It takes three charges of Thorforce, so you'll need to be full to Awaken, but you'll get Bonus Health to compensate for the (very worthwhile) cost.

Hammer Throw: Throw Mjolnir at mid-range enemies, costing one Thorforce. This is a filler attack to be used in combination with others as you make an approach or retreat, to build Bonus Health. This can be used liberally too, since Thorforce regenerates relatively quickly on its own.

Thorforce (Passive): Using Thorforce grants Bonus Health and hitting enemies with your primary attack instantly returns an entire Hammer of it. You need full Thorforce to use Awakening Rune.

Odinson Reborn (Team-Up Ability): - Teaming up with Hela, Thor can be revived instantly if Hela gets a final blow while you are respawning. If you are still alive, you get Bonus Health instead. Nice bonus to playing with Hela.

With these tips in hand, I’m sure you are electrified with Thor’s potential. Thunder across the battlefield and feel your enemies quake in fear. Good luck!