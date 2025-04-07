Become Death And Wield The Power Of Darkness With Marvel Rivals' Hela

Hela is the goddess of death, and she certainly plays like it in Marvel Rivals. A powerful Duelist. viable (and exceptional) up to the highest levels of Ranked play, Hela sings when played by those with exceptional aim.

She throws her swords with hitscan accuracy at foes near and far, picking them off before they know what hit them. With abilities that help her reposition and obliterate her foes, she is a force to be reckoned with, if you know how to play her right.

How should you play Hela?

Alongside Hawkeye, Hela is an exceptional sniper. Her damage potential in the hands of players with great aim is truly outrageous (trust me, I’ve been literally outraged many times by opposing Hela players).

Consider hiding in lofty alcoves and on high ground to make the best use of Hela’s skills. Maps with long sightlines are where she performs best. Target the weaker Strategist and Duelist characters and take them out quickly to soften up the opposition for frontline fighters like your Vanguard and melee Duelist allies.

Because her Ultimate can be blocked by Dr. Strange’s shield, use it when the tank is distracted with bigger threats, or when they are respawning. Don’t overextend into large areas before your team is ready, just to use it.

Pick your time carefully, when the opposition’s entire team is present, for the biggest benefits. It is one of the highest damage Ultimates in the game, so just enjoy yourself.

What are Hela’s abilities?

Nightsword Thorn (Primary Attack): Your primary attack. Incredibly accurate with no trajectory alterations, even over very long distances. Headshots are your friend, and they’ll help you rack up tons of KOs.

Your primary attack. Incredibly accurate with no trajectory alterations, even over very long distances. Headshots are your friend, and they’ll help you rack up tons of KOs. Goddess of Death (Ultimate): Only usable in larger areas, this super causes Hela to grow large and take to the sky, throwing directed Nastrond crows that explode to cause heavy damage. The volley can be blocked by shields (including Dr. Strange’s shield, which he can fly up to block with) but deals tons of damage and gives Hela the perfect vantage point to pick off healers and vulnerable DPS characters.

Only usable in larger areas, this super causes Hela to grow large and take to the sky, throwing directed Nastrond crows that explode to cause heavy damage. The volley can be blocked by shields (including Dr. Strange’s shield, which he can fly up to block with) but deals tons of damage and gives Hela the perfect vantage point to pick off healers and vulnerable DPS characters. Piercing Night: A volley of five exploding daggers that move as projectiles. Much slower than Nightsword Thorns, the Piercing Night also explodes shortly after sticking in a target, dealing extra damage. They explode even if they hit the floor or other surfaces, but the explosion is small, so practice leading targets with this until you can reliably hit them.

A volley of five exploding daggers that move as projectiles. Much slower than Nightsword Thorns, the Piercing Night also explodes shortly after sticking in a target, dealing extra damage. They explode even if they hit the floor or other surfaces, but the explosion is small, so practice leading targets with this until you can reliably hit them. Soul Drainer: Throw an orb which stuns enemies in a small area, pulling them closer together. Great to use to set up allies for group knockouts.

Throw an orb which stuns enemies in a small area, pulling them closer together. Great to use to set up allies for group knockouts. Astral Flock: Hela’s repositioning tool. Transform into a crow and fly in a straight line in the direction you are looking. Cannot be steered after she transforms, so be sure to aim carefully. Haphazard use of this skill will get you killed. It’s best used to fly to the top of buildings and other out:of:reach places to snipe enemies from.

Hela’s repositioning tool. Transform into a crow and fly in a straight line in the direction you are looking. Cannot be steered after she transforms, so be sure to aim carefully. Haphazard use of this skill will get you killed. It’s best used to fly to the top of buildings and other out:of:reach places to snipe enemies from. Nastrond Crowstorm (Passive): Defeated enemies spawn a crow which explodes shortly after the knockout.

Defeated enemies spawn a crow which explodes shortly after the knockout. Hel’s Descent (Passive): Hold the jump button to fall through the air more slowly. Allows minor repositioning and works well in conjunction with an Astral Flock aimed upwards.

Hold the jump button to fall through the air more slowly. Allows minor repositioning and works well in conjunction with an Astral Flock aimed upwards. Queen of Hel (Team-Up Ability): Teaming up with Thor and Loki unlocks Hela’s power over death, letting her instantly resurrect the Asgardian brothers when she delivers the final blow to an enemy while they are respawning. If they are still alive, they still benefit, getting Bonus Health.

With this info, you are fully prepared to become the Goddess of Death we always knew you were. Get out there and give ‘em Hel!

