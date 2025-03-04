Marvel Rivals' Loki Is Like Playing Three Characters At Once

Loki is a trickster who can fill virtually any role on a Marvel Rivals team, given the right situation. Excellent at healing and dealing damage, Loki excels in confusing enemies and turning the tables, which is perfect for his role as a Strategist.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Loki’s Ultimate ability lets him transform into any enemy or ally for a short time, even gaining access to their Ultimate abilities, and his particular combination of tools and abilities allows you to creatively explore each game anew and find out the best ways to frustrate your foes.

Advertisement

What are Loki’s Abilities?

Advertisement

Mystical Missile (Primary Attack - Left Click / Right Trigger) - Your primary attack.

God of Mischief (Ultimate - L3+R3) - Transforms Loki into the character he is looking at when the Ultimate is activated. He also has a fully charged Ultimate, letting you use the most powerful ability of any character being played. Double up on defensive ultimates, use a powerful offensive ultimate, then enjoy a few seconds playing as that character before reverting to Loki. Incredibly powerful and flexible, and one reason why Loki players have so much room for self-expression in how they play him.

Advertisement

Regeneration Domain (LB) - One of the most powerful abilities in the entire game, Regeneration Domain spawns at your feet and those of each of your Doppelgangers. It reverses damage, converting it to healing, meaning it can completely negate enemy Ultimates and a wide range of attacks. Because of this, you can save an enemy across the map by spawning a Doppelganger next to them and activating the Domain. Incredibly powerful and worth more than its weight in gold. (Can game moves have mass? -Ed)

Doppelganger (Right Click / RB) - The key to Loki’s movement and enemy confusion. Creates a duplicate of himself which will remain immobile but imitate his actions. Because of this, it’s best to stand still when trying to confuse enemies, since only the real Loki could be strafing and jumping around. Attacks from Doppelgangers still deal damage to enemies and heal allies, so you always want to have two (the maximum) Doppelgangers out.

Advertisement

Devious Exchange (B / Circle) - Switches places with whichever Doppelganger you are looking at. A fantastic way to move around the map, avoid enemy attacks, or get closer to the action. Always keep them guessing.

Backstab (R3) - Loki has a melee attack, and it (appropriately) does more damage when attacking from behind. Remind them all how much betrayal stings.

Advertisement

Deception (LT) - Turn invisible until you turn it off. A glorious way to avoid enemies, and it creates a Doppelganger at the location where you first activated it, making it a way to jump-start your duplicitous ‘shell game.’

Laufeyson Reborn (Team-Up Ability: Y / Triangle) - Teaming up with Hela, Loki can be revived instantly if Hela gets a final blow while you are respawning. If you are still alive, you get Bonus Health instead. Nice bonus to playing with Hela.

Advertisement

How Should I Play Loki?

Loki has an incredibly high ceiling, but he is also a competent healer and damager even without optimizing your trickery. For starters, make sure you always have two Doppelgangers out when engaging in battle. The clones will fire at your targets from wherever they are, meaning you can easily triangulate, sniping from upper angles (hitting enemies over walls and other obstructions), and healing allies from great distances.

Advertisement

Keep Regeneration Domain available, as it is (effectively) an “I Win” ability when used against powerful offensive enemy Ultimates. If enemy Duelists are flanking you, they’ll also be forced to retreat as they realize how futile their attacks are, and how formidable you and your clones are at fighting back while invincible.

Advertisement

The only exception are enemies like Spider-Man and Winter Soldier, who have abilities that can move you. If they can push or pull you out of your healing circle, it’s game over, so take them out first, or keep a teammate close.

If you have an Ultimate charged, you can turn the tables by transforming into them and using it, but make sure you have learned their abilities and Ultimates and what they do, or you’ll be making a quick trip to the Respawn Room.

Advertisement

Experiment with spawning clones on top of buildings, then swapping places with them, to reach truly bizarre locations to snipe and heal from. A skilled Loki can carry their team to victory with a powerful and versatile set of skills that can adapt to nearly any situation. He also rewards creative thinking in a way few other characters can.

I may be playing the God of Lies, but you can (probably) trust me. Now get there and trick them all, sowing chaos and laughing all the while. They’ll wish they never crossed you.

Advertisement

.