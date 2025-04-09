The First Berserker: Khazan's Bard Armor Is Perfect For Grinding Experience

Success in The First Berserker: Khazan comes from a mixture of skill, character stats, and gear. You can’t do a lot about your skill without practice, but you can certainly help improve your loadout with better items, weapons, and armor. That’s where the Bard Set comes in, boosting your experience gain while also improving your chances of finding good loot. Here’s what to know about the Bard Set and where to find the Bard’s Scroll, which is necessary for the blacksmith to craft this useful armor.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Bard Set stats

You should pretty much always have a good set of Bard armor on you, as this incredible set of gear grants you substantial bonuses to item drop rates and Lacrima (experience). When you’re looking to farm for rare items or weapons, or just want to boost your levels faster, this is the set to be wearing.

Advertisement

2 pieces - Unscathed: 80% Stamina Recovery Rate

- Unscathed: 80% Stamina Recovery Rate 3 pieces - 20% High-Grade Item Drop Rate

- 20% High-Grade Item Drop Rate 4 pieces - 15% Weapon Drop Rate

- 15% Weapon Drop Rate 5 pieces - 25% Lacrima Gain

Where to find the Bard’s Scroll

The Bard’s Scroll is found in the “Traitor Revealed” main mission, which is started by visiting the Pell Los Plateau portal.

Advertisement

The scroll is found fairly late in the level, so either work your way toward the Fallen Citadel Blade Nexus or warp there if you’ve previously completed the level. Once you’ve arrived at the Blade Nexus, continue through the area until you come across the Palemion Citadel Key in a chest after defeating an elite enemy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Return to the Fallen Citadel Blade Nexus, then head to the right of the large statue at the end of the hallway nearby. You should spot a close gate ahead of you that can now be opened using the key you just found. This gate opens into a dining area with a few enemies, so dispatch them.

Advertisement

Continue through the dining area, then take a right through a tight and winding corridor until you reach another few enemies. As you enter this location, note there’s a breakable wall directly ahead of you.

Advertisement

By breaking open this wall, you’ll gain access to a hidden room. Inside the room is where you’ll finally be rewarded with the Bard’s Scroll. While you’re here, you can also break a jar for a Jarling to add to your collection. Two birds, one stone!



The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.