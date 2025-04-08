The Best Weapons For Beginners In Monster Hunter Wilds, Ranked

After spending an hour or two in Monster Hunter Wilds’ character creator, the next most significant choice in the game revolves around the type of weapon you’ll wield. It’s not an irreversible choice, as you can change anytime you want from base camp; but most players wind up picking a favorite and sticking to it for the duration of the game, anyway.

What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained CC Share Subtitles Off

English What Is Dragonsplague? Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Devastating Contagion Explained

Monster Hunter Wilds offers an abundance of choices regarding your weapon and playstyle. And hey, you can swap them anytime by visiting your tent in the base camp and then using the Equipment Menu. You can also equip a secondary weapon, swapping to it anytime by hopping on your Sekret and hitting right on the D-pad or ‘X’ on the keyboard.

Advertisement

For now, let’s ensure you have the foundation necessary to hunt beasts like Nu Udra or Balahara.

Advertisement

1. Bow

2. Long Sword

3. Gunlance

4. Insect Glaive

Bow

Advertisement

I’m sorry, but have you seen the rocket-powered arrows you can launch with the Bow? Why would you choose any other weapon? It’s the perfect combination of up-close attacks and long-range missile assaults that’ll keep enemies at bay, and if you must tactically retreat, there’s a homing arrow attack to keep up the pressure. If you’re into ranged weapons, the bow can’t steer you wrong.

Long Sword

Advertisement

I cannot recommend the Long Sword enough for newcomers to the franchise. It’s a versatile, easy-to-use weapon that deals high damage, and as you build up the Spirit Gauge, you can launch special combo attacks that make quick work of some seriously tough opponents. Despite its size, the Long Sword isn’t slow, either. It’s surprisingly nimble, allowing you to remain mobile while keeping up with monsters, making it a practical solo playstyle choice.

Gunlance

Advertisement

Where the Long Sword offers mobility and high damage output, the Gunlance trades in mobility for high damage and impeccable defense, making it a stalwart choice for those who prefer playing slow and methodical. While you won’t hold up very well against fast-moving creatures, a bigger, slower monster will fall before you.

Insect Glaive

Advertisement

While it’s not the most beginner-friendly weapon in the game, the Insect Glaive is one of those tools you want to learn early and quickly to master for the long game. It’s a powerful, complicated weapon with numerous movesets, various buffs, and powerful attacks that allow you to wound monsters and deal critical-hit damage. That said, don’t expect much in the way of defense. The Insect Glaive relies on a fast-moving playstyle and hit-and-run-type attacks, so your defense suffers. But hey, that’s why you can craft Armorskin.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.