How To Become A Competitor Of Cosmic Proportions With Marvel Rivals' Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is a powerful Strategist with unique healing and defensive abilities that no other Rivals character has. But that’s not all: Adam Warlock also has some of the most potent offensive moves in the game. Learn how to play him and people may start calling you the perfect teammate.

How should you play Adam Warlock?

Adam is an excellent healer, but he needs to be paired with at least one other Strategist that has always-available healing abilities, since his are all on cooldowns. While he has a team-up with Mantis (which is great), I would recommend running the two of them together only in a ‘triple support’ setup, with the final Strategist being Invisible Woman, Luna, Rocket, or Loki (sorry, Jeff).

Playing Adam well means splitting your time between monitoring your teammates health and attacking enemies, and it’s more true of him than perhaps any other Strategist. Because his abilities are on cooldowns, you’ll need to wait until targets are at half health or lower before you use them in the heat of battle.

The rest of the time you’ll be sniping squishy enemies, snagging headshots whenever you can. When played this way, he deals around as much damage as Hela, and the Cosmic Cluster into Quantum Magic combo can straight up delete people before they even realize what’s happening.

Save your Soul Bond for moments when extreme damage is about to hit, like when about to take an enemy Ultimate, and avoid using it until those clutch moments. For his Ultimate, make sure to find a place close to the fight before creating the resurrection zone, and instantly heal resurrected allies up before the invulnerability ends. A great combo is Ultimate into Soul Bond into Avatar Life Stream. Resurrect, life-link, heal, and back in the fight.

Using Adam’s abilities at the right time can easily swing the game in your favor, but poor use will reduce his helpfulness as a support to almost nothing. Keep a cool head and you’ll come out on top.

What are Adam’s abilities?

Karmic Revival (Ultimate): Creates a respawn zone that brings allies to life at low health. They’ll be invincible for a brief moment, but heal them quickly or they’ll be sitting ducks.

Creates a respawn zone that brings allies to life at low health. They’ll be invincible for a brief moment, but heal them quickly or they’ll be sitting ducks. Quantum Magic (Primary Attack): A hitscan attack that is excellent for sniping. Deals lots of damage and can crit on headshots.

A hitscan attack that is excellent for sniping. Deals lots of damage and can crit on headshots. Soul Bond: Perhaps Adam’s most powerful ability, which is saying something when talking about a character who can revive allies. Adam links the health of several characters, healing them over time and, most importantly, distributing the damage taken between all linked characters. Using this cleverly can turn even some ‘team-wipe’ enemy ultimates into very manageable affairs.

Perhaps Adam’s most powerful ability, which is saying something when talking about a character who can revive allies. Adam links the health of several characters, healing them over time and, most importantly, distributing the damage taken between all linked characters. Using this cleverly can turn even some ‘team-wipe’ enemy ultimates into very manageable affairs. Avatar Life Stream: Adam snaps his fingers, instantly healing allies Adam is looking at, then bouncing to other allies. Also heals Adam, and heals him first if he is not looking at an ally when casting.

Adam snaps his fingers, instantly healing allies Adam is looking at, then bouncing to other allies. Also heals Adam, and heals him first if he is not looking at an ally when casting. Cosmic Cluster (Secondary Attack): Charge up a ton of energy and then blast it at long range. If you hit an enemy with every shot of Cosmic Cluster and then immediately hit with his primary fire (especially with a headshot), this combo can kill many enemies.

Charge up a ton of energy and then blast it at long range. If you hit an enemy with every shot of Cosmic Cluster and then immediately hit with his primary fire (especially with a headshot), this combo can kill many enemies. Regenerative Cocoon (Passive): When Adam dies, he turns into a golden soul and can float around, coming back to life at the chosen spot or discarding the option to respawn in the spawn room.

When Adam dies, he turns into a golden soul and can float around, coming back to life at the chosen spot or discarding the option to respawn in the spawn room. Soul Perseverance (Team-Up Passive): Gives the Regenerative Cocoon ability to Mantis and Star-Lord, too. Very powerful.

They say with the accumulation of knowledge comes an increase in sadness, but the wisdom I dropped on you just means you can go out and be Him.