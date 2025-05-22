Marvel Rivals' Next Update Is Making Some Big Changes

Marvel Rivals’ next big seasonal update is nearly here, and with it, some major balance changes are coming as well as a new map. And for fans of evil robots, the upcoming 2.5 season will add Ultron to the free-to-play shooter’s ever-growing roster.

Quickly after it launched late last year, Marvel Rivals became a massive hit across console and PC. (Not a big enough hit to avoid layoffs, though.) And since launch, developers NetEase have consistently been updating the game via free seasonal updates that often add new maps and characters, and change the meta in a big way with nerfs, buffs, and team-up changes. And season 2.5 might be the game’s biggest shake-up yet. I’ve got good news for Punisher mains and bad news for Captain America lovers.

On May 22, NetEase posted a new video featuring the developers of Rivals talking about the upcoming season 2.5 patch. The new update is set to arrive on May 30 across all platforms. First, the news you’ll likely care about most if you regularly play Rivals: Who is getting nerfed and buffed?

All the buffs and nerfs in Rivals season 2.5

Both Groot and Captain America’s survivability will be getting toned down a bit in season 2.5. Meanwhile, Emma Frost’s “Diamond Form” will be getting nerfed, too. All members of the Fantastic Four and Namor are getting a nerf to their team-up abilities. Separately, Human Torch is getting a nerf alongside Iron Fist and Psylocke.

Meanwhile, Punisher (yes!), Squirrel Girl, and Storm are getting “modest” buffs. Hopefully, that means Punisher’s rifle will actually kill people and not harmlessly bounce off most heroes like a peashooter. Doctor Strange and Magneto are also getting similar “modest” buffs.

A bunch of team-up changes are happening in 2.5, including the removal of some popular ones. Goodbye to Iron Man and Hulk’s gamma team-up. Other team-ups being retired: Luna Snow and Jeff, Hawkeye and Black Widow, Punisher and Rocket, and also Venom and Peni. But a ton of new team-ups are coming, including ones for Iron Man and Ultron, Black Widow and Punisher, and Luna Snow and Hawkeye. The wildest new team-up is between Storm and Jeff. You’ll be able to create sharknados when combining their ultimate abilities.

2.5 is also adding a new map, which seems neat, and Ultron, who will be the game’s first new strategist since Invisible Woman was added back in update season 1. He seems to be a healer who will be able to deal out a ton of damage in addition to delivering a lot of healing. Interestingly, NetEase is also planning to add a full-on new mode to Rivals. You’ll be able to play an autochess-like game inside Marvel Rivals in 2.5 and will command your minions as Ultron. Weird!

Lastly, a reminder that moving forward and starting in season 3, seasons will only be two months long instead of three, and there won’t be any more .5 mid-season refreshes. Marvel Rivals will also get a new hero every month once this new schedule is in place. That sounds hard to balance to me, but hey, who doesn’t like new toys?

