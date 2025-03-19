Become The Ultimate Stealthy Strategist With Marvel Rivals' Invisible Woman

Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman, is incredibly powerful in the Marvel Universe. That’s also true in Marvel Rivals, once you know how to use her well-rounded set of tools. As one of the first post-launch additions to the Strategist class, she fills the role of ‘main healer’ with a primary attack that heals allies and damages enemies at the same time. She also has several area-denial and enemy manipulation skills. With the ability to turn invisible, she is also slippery and hard to pin down and KO for opponents. She’s perfect for players who want to support the team by keeping them topped off, creating shields to hide behind, and push (or pull) enemies to right where she wants them.

Blade’s Book Club Is The Best Thing About Marvel’s Midnight Suns CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Blade’s Book Club Is The Best Thing About Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Blade’s Book Club Is The Best Thing About Marvel’s Midnight Suns CC Share Subtitles Off

English Blade’s Book Club Is The Best Thing About Marvel’s Midnight Suns

How should you play Invisible Woman?

Advertisement

Invisible Woman has a fantastic kit, and you’ll need to balance all your cooldowns to play her properly. Whenever enemies are present, you’ll want to use her primary ability, Orb Projection, to shoot through your tank (or other damaged allies) and hit the enemies on the other side. Also use Guardian Shield whenever you can to heal a nearby ally, making sure to step behind it if you need healing in the midst of battle.

Advertisement

Stay away from the front lines and retreat from Duelist opponents with Veiled Step, which will get you some quick distance and keep you invisible so long as you don’t use any other abilities right away. Never be afraid to retreat if an enemy gets you down to 75-50% health. The team will be much more vulnerable if you are KO’d.

Advertisement

When you are guarding a point, you’ll want to use Psionic Vortex to put down a hazard to damage enemies who stay where they aren’t wanted, or pick off enemies at low health who are staying in the area, but move enough that hitting them with Orb Projection is tricky.

Advertisement

Use Force Physics to pull enemies towards your group, to separate them from allies and KO them quickly (do this with Strategist or Dualist enemies, whichever is easier to quickly dispatch). You can also pull (or push) groups of enemies into your Psionic Vortex. Putting down Psionic Vortex under the enemies’ feet, then pulling them back in after they run out is a great way to deal a hefty chunk of damage.

Her Ultimate ability can swing fights in your team’s favor if used well. If your team is in a tenuous position, or you are pushing an objective point, place the zone over the objective (or just ahead if it’s moving) to keep your whole team healing. This can free you up to use direct heals on a focused target or attack opponents. You can also pull enemies inside the zone to slow them and make them easier to pick off, or push them away to give you more room to heal.

Advertisement

What are Invisible Woman’s abilities?

Advertisement

Orb Projection: (Primary Attack): A projectile which flies away from, and returns to, Invisible Woman. It both damages enemies and heals allies as it does so.

Invisible Boundary (Ultimate): Creates a large area which heals allies over time, and slows enemies. Also makes Invisible Woman’s allies invisible to enemies outside the area.

Psionic Vortex: Creates an area of effect which draws enemies close together and deals constant damage. Press again to detonate in the air. Will also detonate when hitting enemies or surfaces.

Force Physics:Push or pull enemies. Can move multiple enemies if they are grouped up.

Agile Strike:A three-hit melee combo. The third hit launches enemies up and away.

Veiled Step:A double jump that also turns Sue invisible and begins her healing process.

Guardian Shield:Creates a stationary shield (with its own health bar) in front of the targeted ally. So long as it has health, it will block incoming damage, heal nearby allies, and slow enemies who pass through it. Running out of health will trigger a cooldown until it can be used again. While it has health it can be moved for free.

Covert Advance (Passive): While not attacking enemies for a few seconds, Sue turns invisible and begins healing.

Fantasti-Force (Team-Up Ability with Mr. Fantastic): Sue provides constant bonus health to Mr. Fantastic while activated by Mr. Fantastic.

Advertisement

Take all this into account and your value to your team will be far from invisible.