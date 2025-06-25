The Final Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Has Me Questioning The Whole Thing

Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally bringing the first family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month, and after several trailers I’m starting to wonder how much we’ll actually see Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) stretching his limbs as Mr. Fantastic. Each glimpse we get of him using his powers appears to be from one of two scenes in the movie. This final trailer shows him just a little more, but I still want to see that stretchy king smack someone around with long, flailing limbs. I hope the fact that Marvel has kept it under wraps in the trailers isn’t indicative of him not being in the action as much.

The final trailer for First Steps doesn’t really tell us much that we didn’t already know. Galactus is coming and the Silver Surfer is here to foreshadow his arrival. We still don’t see more than the planet-eating invader’s foot in this trailer, and at this point, I guess we won’t get a really good look at him until the film premieres on July 25. These trailers have shown a lot of the same stuff each time—this latest trailer perhaps showing even less than previously—and the most charitable read I can give is to assume that Marvel is keeping this movie’s secrets close to its chest. The Fantastic Four’s debut is a big deal for the MCU, and maybe you don’t want to spoil every surprise and cool sequence, but in doing so it’s kept me from finding anything to latch onto. How many different times can I hear Invisible Woman say that they’ll handle this apocalyptic moment as a family? Julia Garner still looks pretty sick as the Silver Surfer, though.

Check out the full trailer below:

Marvel Entertainment

Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first film in the MCU’s Phase Six, and then the movies will take a break for a bit until the recently delayed Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18.

