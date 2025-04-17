New Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer Reveals The Silver Surfer

Fantastic Four: First Steps is still a few months away, but I’m surprised that the second trailer is still keeping so much so close to its chest. We still haven’t seen the planet-eating villain Galactus in all his glory beyond brief shots of his feet and the back of his head, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic stretching his body out beyond one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, and we’re only just now getting a sense of the threat the First Family is dealing with in this movie. Despite all this secrecy, one thing Marvel has finally lifted the curtain on in this second trailer is Ozark actor Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game

Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English Erenshor Turns The MMO Experience Into A Surprisingly Fun Single-Player Game

Garner’s version of the Silver Surfer is Shalla-Bal, who is known in the comics as the second Silver Surfer alongside her lover Norrin Radd, the male surfer most typically associated with the title. It’s unclear if Norrin will show up in First Steps, or if the Marvel Cinematic Universe is playing with the character’s backstory. Either way, the Silver Surfer is the “herald” of Galactus, who marks Earth for destruction before the big guy shows up to do his thing. We see her confronting the Fantastic Four, and her arrival sends the public into a frenzy. Everyone is looking to the heroes for answers and reassurance, and Mister Fantastic straight-up tells them that shit looks bleak. All of this is happening as the Fantastic Four is expecting a new addition, as Sue Storm is pregnant, and an incoming apocalypse is not an ideal situation to bring a baby into.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below:

Marvel

All four members of the Fantastic Four are confirmed to star in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, as each actor was featured in Marvel’s obnoxiously long casting reveal last month. However, the biggest news there was the return of several cast members from the Fox X-Men films, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

Advertisement



