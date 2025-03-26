Marvel Is Revealing Avengers Doomsday Cast In The Most Annoying Way Possible

Marvel is hosting a cryptic stream on its YouTube channel right now, and it seems like it’s making an elaborate show of announcing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. The 2026 film is the next big crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will also bring Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. back into the fold as Doctor Doom. But now we’re getting a long, drawn-out cast announcement confirming which MCU heroes will be facing off against Doctor Doom next year.

The stream is lingering on shots of director’s chairs featuring different actors’ names on them. The first one was Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, who was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. After several minutes of hanging out on his chair, the camera panned right to reveal a chair with Vanessa Kirby’s name printed on it. Kirby is playing Sue “Invisible Woman” Storm in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will premiere on July 25. However, she was already confirmed for the film last year, so that’s not new. Third up is Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America, who just starred in Captain America: Brave New World in February. Fourth revealed is Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier, and will star in Thunderbolts* on May 2. Next is Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, the new Black Panther who took on the title in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Paul Rudd got a tiny chair because he’s Ant-Man who can become a little guy.

That’s all we’ve seen thus far. I mean, I guess if you want to keep something in the conversation all day, one way to do that is to drag an announcement out for hours. It seems like they’re revealing a new cast member roughly every 10 minutes. Right now, there haven’t been any surprises, so hopefully, there will be someone unexpected at some point to make these theatrics worthwhile. Anyway, if you want something to do while you keep the tab playing the video minimized on your browser, you can check out our ranking of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to see where your favorite ended up.

