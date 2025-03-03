Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leak May Have Spoiled Some Big Surprises

Entertainment

Star-Lord, Hulk, and more are returning for Marvel’s next big crossover event

By
Kenneth Shepard
Star-Lord looking at something off-screen as fire burns behind him.
Image: Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been fumbling so hard through the past few phases that part of me forgot the interconnected superhero movies are all supposed to be building up to something. The studio has pivoted away from the multiversal threat of Kang and instead has its sights set on a pair of Doctor Doom-led films starring Robert Downey Jr. with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though that shift still hasn’t been wholly reflected in the movies we’ve been getting, so it kind of slipped my mind for a bit. That all changed over the weekend as concept art for Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly leaked, illustrating some of the franchise’s disparate heroes finally coming together. It may also give us hints about the film’s story, which seems to be a deviation from the typical cataclysmic MCU crossover. If you want to see the art and speculation about what it all means, read on.

The concept art was originally posted on ArtStation by user noirmutaon and has since been deleted from the art hosting site. The account belongs to Mushk Rizvi, a senior concept artist at Marvel Studios. Though the post has been scrapped from the site, fans have already spread the art and begun dissecting what it tells us about Doomsday. Let’s go piece by piece and break it down.

Star-Lord and White Vision

Star-Lord and White Vision

Star-Lord and White Vision sitting on a couch with beer and pizza on the table in front of them.
Image: Marvel

Some of the art feels incomprehensible right now because it features characters we’ve not seen interact at all. One includes Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, having returned to Earth after the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, hanging out on the couch with White Vision, who has been absent from the MCU since his “creation” at the end of WandaVision. White Vision, having come to an understanding with the original Vision, flew away from all the chaos of Westview and we haven’t seen him since. Apparently, at some phase of Doomsday’s development at least, he and Star-Lord were quite chummy and watching TV with beers and pizza. Until Marvel says otherwise, I’m choosing to believe they’re boyfriends. Star-Lord is bisexual in the comics, so fuck it. They’re boyfriends cuddling on the couch.

Star-Lord, Wong, and the Young Avengers

Star-Lord, Wong, and the Young Avengers

Star-Lord, Wong, and the Young Avengers are shown speaking around a table.
Image: Marvel

Jokes aside, Star-Lord does seem to be playing a significant role in the movie, as shown in the art of him and sorcerer Wong chatting with members of what fans believe to be the Young Avengers. Members include Wiccan, Stature, Hawkeye, what appears to be Speed, and Ms. Marvel being her usual fangirling self. It looks like Star-Lord and Wong are mentoring the kids in some way, probably briefing them on a mission. Fans have noted that the roster is missing a few key members who were expected to be part of the group based on previous MCU appearances, including Eli Bradley, who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and is typically known as Patriot in the comics, and America Chavez, who had a major role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Just because they’re not in the concept art doesn’t mean they won’t show up in the final film, but fans seem to be divided on the Young Avengers line-up based on this image. I’m happy to see what looks like a reunion for Wiccan and Speed, though. Maybe Agatha’s ghost will show up at some point.

The Hulk village

The Hulk village

Hulk and She-Hulk talk to another Hulk in a village of Hulks.
Image: Marvel

Based on some pieces of concept art, fans are speculating Avengers: Doomsday may transport our modern-day superheroes to medieval times. One of these images includes what looks like a small village of Hulk people dressed in period attire, including Bruce Banner and Jen Walters.

Doctor Doom has his archnemesis in chains

Doctor Doom has his archnemesis in chains

Doctor Doom sits on a throne with Mr. Fantastic in chains on the ground.
Image: Marvel

Adding onto the medieval time travel theory is an image of Doctor Doom himself sitting on a throne surrounded by mostly faceless subjects also in period clothing, but he also has what looks to be Reed “Mr. Fantastic” Richards on his knees, chained up and awaiting judgment. Doom is notably not the main villain in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, so it’s unclear if we’ll get much of a sense of the relationship between these two before Avengers: Doomsday premieres in 2026. It’s also unclear if this art is depicting the beginning of a new conflict between them or if it’s building off of something we’ll see unfold in First Steps. (Doom is confirmed to appear in the film in a post-credits scene.)

Another wrinkle in all of this is that it appears Doctor Strange and possibly Yelena are working for Doctor Strange in this odd reality. It looks like Doom’s presence may do a lot more than just yank us backwards in time.

A new Black Panther?

A new Black Panther?

Black Panther stands in front of a panther-shaped mountain carving.
Image: Marvel

Most of this concept art is easy to wrap your head around, but one piece is raising eyebrows because of its implications for the larger MCU. It depicts what, at a glance, looks like another version of T’Challa, the Black Panther who was originally played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever acknowledged the actor’s death by having the hero die of an illness and passing the moniker to his sister, Shuri. It would be strange for Marvel to have made such a show of writing around Boseman’s death just to bring him back with a different actor four years later, but this art might not be of T’Challa at all. As one fan points out, the url associated with this piece specifically mentions T’Chanda, the grandfather of T’Challa and Shuri. That man is long gone by the time of Avengers: Doomsday, though, so it’s unclear how this might be implemented into the film, if at all. Some fans have noted that the concept art looks like it might be based on Snowfall actor Damson Idris, so he might be joining the MCU in some fashion in the near future.

Because the MCU has been pivoting into this movie rather than leading up to it for years like it did with the last Avengers crossover, we still don’t know much about Avengers: Doomsday in the grand scheme of things. Doctor Doom is an enigma to us, so we can’t be sure of his motivations in the movies yet. But if this concept art is at all indicative of what the final movie will look like, it’s going to at least be an interesting spin on the MCU, one the franchise arguably needs right now. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere on May 1, 2026.

