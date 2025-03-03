Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leak May Have Spoiled Some Big Surprises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been fumbling so hard through the past few phases that part of me forgot the interconnected superhero movies are all supposed to be building up to something. The studio has pivoted away from the multiversal threat of Kang and instead has its sights set on a pair of Doctor Doom-led films starring Robert Downey Jr. with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though that shift still hasn’t been wholly reflected in the movies we’ve been getting, so it kind of slipped my mind for a bit. That all changed over the weekend as concept art for Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly leaked, illustrating some of the franchise’s disparate heroes finally coming together. It may also give us hints about the film’s story, which seems to be a deviation from the typical cataclysmic MCU crossover. If you want to see the art and speculation about what it all means, read on.
The concept art was originally posted on ArtStation by user noirmutaon and has since been deleted from the art hosting site. The account belongs to Mushk Rizvi, a senior concept artist at Marvel Studios. Though the post has been scrapped from the site, fans have already spread the art and begun dissecting what it tells us about Doomsday. Let’s go piece by piece and break it down.