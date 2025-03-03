Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leak May Have Spoiled Some Big Surprises

Most of this concept art is easy to wrap your head around, but one piece is raising eyebrows because of its implications for the larger MCU. It depicts what, at a glance, looks like another version of T’Challa, the Black Panther who was originally played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever acknowledged the actor’s death by having the hero die of an illness and passing the moniker to his sister, Shuri. It would be strange for Marvel to have made such a show of writing around Boseman’s death just to bring him back with a different actor four years later, but this art might not be of T’Challa at all. As one fan points out, the url associated with this piece specifically mentions T’Chanda, the grandfather of T’Challa and Shuri. That man is long gone by the time of Avengers: Doomsday, though, so it’s unclear how this might be implemented into the film, if at all. Some fans have noted that the concept art looks like it might be based on Snowfall actor Damson Idris, so he might be joining the MCU in some fashion in the near future.

Because the MCU has been pivoting into this movie rather than leading up to it for years like it did with the last Avengers crossover, we still don’t know much about Avengers: Doomsday in the grand scheme of things. Doctor Doom is an enigma to us, so we can’t be sure of his motivations in the movies yet. But if this concept art is at all indicative of what the final movie will look like, it’s going to at least be an interesting spin on the MCU, one the franchise arguably needs right now. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere on May 1, 2026.