How To Rock The Battlefield As Star-Lord In Marvel Rivals

Peter Quill, AKA: Star-Lord, is a very straight-forward, powerful hero with the ability to keep consistent pressure on the enemy team and flexibility to fit in as both a frontline fighter and a powerful flanker, able to engage against any type of enemy effectively with his suite of tools.

The Week In Games: Dark Knights And Dark Princes CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Dark Knights And Dark Princes

The Week In Games: Dark Knights And Dark Princes CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Dark Knights And Dark Princes

How should you play Star-Lord?

Star-Lord is fantastically well-rounded, able to fill a number of roles on a team to suit their needs. He is one of the best “harassment” characters in the game, able to deal damage to or kill enemy flyers and strategists while having the tools to escape when things get hairy.

Advertisement

Star-Lord shines when on teams with Magneto and Adam Warlock, who improve his survivability (and revival), letting him stay in the fight as much as possible, generating even more value for the team. Free revives from Adam and the bubble shield from Magneto are incredible tools for Peter Quill to use to be even more aggressive.

Advertisement

To make the most of him, you do need to have good aim, so make sure to head into Practice mode and set up a randomly moving “super fast” Cloak and Dagger in the target range for a few minutes at the start of a play session.

Advertisement

Use Star-Lord’s ultimate to take out strategists and duelists quickly and efficiently—and get a bubble shield from Magneto if you can. You can also use it from within Invisible Woman’s ultimate so enemies don’t know where you are aiming without coming inside (where they’ll be slowed).

What are Star-Lord’s abilities?

Element Guns (Primary Attack): Your primary attack. Tears through ammo like nothing else, but deals hit-scan damage. No recoil, so if your aim is good, you can land headshots all day long. Can be instantly reloaded by using Stellar Shift.

Your primary attack. Tears through ammo like nothing else, but deals hit-scan damage. No recoil, so if your aim is good, you can land headshots all day long. Can be instantly reloaded by using Stellar Shift. Galactic Legend (Ultimate): Begin flying freely and deal vastly heightened hit-scan damage to enemies, auto-targeting them so long as they are near the middle of the screen. It feels like cheating, because it kind of is. Star-Lord is very vulnerable during this Ultimate, so if you are teamed up with a Magneto, have him put his bubble shield on you, and use cover. Can also be countered by Magneto ultimate, which will absorb the projectiles from it.

Begin flying freely and deal vastly heightened hit-scan damage to enemies, auto-targeting them so long as they are near the middle of the screen. It feels like cheating, because it kind of is. Star-Lord is very vulnerable during this Ultimate, so if you are teamed up with a Magneto, have him put his bubble shield on you, and use cover. Can also be countered by Magneto ultimate, which will absorb the projectiles from it. Rocket Propulsion: Fly and move much faster towards your aiming reticle. Allows Star-Lord to quickly and easily take the high ground, circle around to harass the enemy backline, or return to battle quickly after respawning. Quick bursts of this ability are fantastic for positioning while conserving fuel.

Fly and move much faster towards your aiming reticle. Allows Star-Lord to quickly and easily take the high ground, circle around to harass the enemy backline, or return to battle quickly after respawning. Quick bursts of this ability are fantastic for positioning while conserving fuel. Blaster Barrage: Star-Lord spins while shooting his Element Guns in every direction. Hits enemies harder the closer they are to him. A fantastic ability for him to use against enemy divers. Spider-Man being a nuisance and hard to target? Use Blaster Barrage. If you have a Magneto on your team, have him bubble you, then flying into the enemy group and use this to deal solid damage and generate a lot of Ultimate charge.

Star-Lord spins while shooting his Element Guns in every direction. Hits enemies harder the closer they are to him. A fantastic ability for him to use against enemy divers. Spider-Man being a nuisance and hard to target? Use Blaster Barrage. If you have a Magneto on your team, have him bubble you, then flying into the enemy group and use this to deal solid damage and generate a lot of Ultimate charge. Stellar Shift: Dodge in whichever direction you are moving, instantly reloading your weapons. You are also Invincible and Unstoppable during Stellar Shift, meaning if you time it correctly, you can completely avoid some enemy abilities and Ultimates. Use it while moving backwards to get more distance from enemies while continuing to fire at them. You have several charges, so be sure to use them to reload and keep the pressure up, or to get out of danger.

Dodge in whichever direction you are moving, instantly reloading your weapons. You are also Invincible and Unstoppable during Stellar Shift, meaning if you time it correctly, you can completely avoid some enemy abilities and Ultimates. Use it while moving backwards to get more distance from enemies while continuing to fire at them. You have several charges, so be sure to use them to reload and keep the pressure up, or to get out of danger. Leader’s Soul (Team-Up Passive - Adam Warlock): When Adam Warlock is on your team, you can revive yourself on the battlefield once per life. You can choose not to use it, but on death, you’ll become a golden ghost, so hide and then enter your cocoon to come back to life and get back at it.

Advertisement

With all these tips in hand, you are prepared to become a true legend. Good luck!

.