Marvel Rivals: Breaking Down The Season 2 Meta

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is here, and there are quite a few balance changes and additions to mark its arrival. A new battle pass, the Flower of Krakoa, is here alongside an incredible new character, Emma Frost. Let’s go over what’s changed in the meta for this wildly popular superhero shooter.

Marvel Rivals Season 2.0 balance breakdown

The development team made a few changes to help characters out and give them places where they would become strong, or remain strong, without being too dominant (but there are some exceptions).

With the addition of Emma, who counters dive, the dive meta starting with the end of Season 1.5 has already kind of come to an end. While you can certainly still play dive-heavy comps, you’ll need team coordination; it’s not the dominant force the community anticipated. So what else is leading the pack? Either the classic “2/2/2” or the new Triple Vanguard, one Duelist, and two Strategist line-up.

[Rocket Raccoon] is in the running for ‘best Strategist’ in the game.

Other notable balance changes include new team-ups for Emma/Magneto/Psylocke, Bucky and Cap, Namor and Hulk, Dr. Strange and Scarlet Witch, and the removal of team-ups for Bucky and Rocket, Namor and Luna, Storm and Thor, Magneto and Scarlet Witch, and Magik and Psylocke.

Rocket has always been great, but with vastly improved single-target healing and a two-for-one Ultimate that both boosts damage and negates several ‘one-shot’ combos that kill through other support ults, he is a borderline must-play character now and, for my money, in the running for “best Strategist” in the game.

Scarlet Witch is also stronger with her team-up with Dr. Strange, although he has fallen from grace a bit with his lowered damage and increased survivability (his high damage set him further apart from Magneto previously). Moon Knight is also in a better spot, as his projectiles and grappling hook are faster, and he gains bonus health from his secondary fire. Peni Parker and Mr. Fantastic are also better in this patch, shoring up the weaknesses in Peni’s health pool and Reed’s ultimate, respectively.

Although I always knew he was good, the recent Human Torch buffs have also turned him into a meta pick, countering powerful new characters like Emma even if he still has the same ‘cheaper townhome’ problems the rest of us do with the new and improved Iron Fist. Hulk got some love, too, which is nice, but it doesn’t bring him back into ‘hard meta’ just yet, partially because he has well-known and easy counterplay, and there are simpler or more robust, ‘just-as-powerful’ options in Thing and Emma.

Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Human Torch have also been buffed, and Hela got some tweaks to reduce her survivability slightly, which amounts to a slap on the wrist for the always-meta character. Winter Soldier also got some slight nerfs to his ultimate, and with the Rocket team-up removed he is weaker, but don’t let that fool you. Expert players will still run circles around opponents with his kit.

Overall, the meta is in a good spot, with opportunities for all kinds of characters, and counterplay for almost everyone. Get out there, pick your favorite character, and make some plays.