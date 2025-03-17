Rejuvenate Your Allies With One Of Marvel Rivals' Best Support Characters: Rocket Raccoon

Specializing in supporting his team from a distance, Rocket Raccoon is a Strategist with a solid suite of abilities. He can deploy a mobile respawn center for defeated allies, fill the area with healing orbs, boost enemy damage with his ultimate, and even supply infinite ammo for specific teammates. Did I mention he’s also toting a gatling gun to defend himself? And his rocket pack and wall-scurrying ability make him incredibly difficult to kill?

Does this Guardian of the Galaxy have it going on? In Rocket’s own words, “Oh, yeeeaaah.”

How should you play Rocket Raccoon?

Rocket is one of the most straightforward healers in Rivals. The short story is, hold right-click/left-trigger to shoot balls of healing energy around your allies to heal them up. These balls will ricochet around the area, so in confined spaces, you don’t have to be terribly accurate.

Your main job is to stay alive, and that’s something Rocket excels at. With more burst maneuverability than any other Strategist (only Loki’s clone teleport offers more instant safety, but it’s on a much longer cooldown), it is common for skilled Rocket players to finish the match with very few deaths (if any) while offering a ton of healing and assists. Use his dash, glide, and wall-climbing abilities to find hard-to-reach places, then shoot healing balls down on allies. You don’t need to be close to heal them.

Place buffing machines like B.R.B. out of the way, so they won’t be destroyed, but close enough to objectives to let the resurrected teammate join the battle again quickly. Use your ultimate when the team needs to do a lot of damage quickly, such as when an objective point is being contested or the team needs to push.

What are Rocket Raccoon’s abilities?

Bombard Mode: Your primary attack.

Repair Mode: Your healing ability.

C.Y.A.: Create a floating machine that boosts damage for all allies nearby. Be careful; this can be destroyed by enemies .

. Jetpack Dash: A very fast dash, which can be used on the ground or in the air. Use this to escape enemies and, in conjunction with Flying Ace and Wild Crawl, to reach really ridiculous places. Stay out of reach, friends!

B.R.B.: A mobile respawn center that also throws out armor packs from time to time, giving Bonus Health. This can be destroyed by enemies .

. Wild Crawl (Passive): Jump towards walls and hold A to begin scurrying up walls. This is a fantastic way to reach upper ledges or escape enemies who have less mobility.

Flying Ace (Passive): This allows you to fall slowly with Rocket’s rocket pack.

Old Friends (Team-Up Ability): Teaming up with Groot , Rocket can ride on Groot’s shoulders, reducing the damage he takes. It’s a great way to keep healing Groot no matter how many walls he puts up.

, Rocket can ride on Groot’s shoulders, reducing the damage he takes. It’s a great way to keep healing Groot no matter how many walls he puts up. Ammo Invention (Team-Up Ability): Teaming up with Punisher and Winter Soldier, Rocket can place a module that grants his allies infinite ammo for a time, making them much more powerful. This can be destroyed by enemies.

Now that you know a little bit about what the littlest Guardian of the Galaxy can do, get out there and show Quill he ain’t that great. Good luck!

