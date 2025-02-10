Master The Forces Of Nature With Marvel Rivals' Groot

Groot is everyone’s favorite living-tree superhero, and is tied with Spider-Man for my daughter’s favorite Marvel character. Given his popularity, and his strengths as a Tank, it’s no surprise that you want to learn how to play this sprouting sentry like the budding hero you are. Let’s break down this Vanguard hero’s various attacks and how to use them best in the heat of battle.

What are Groot’s Abilities?

Vine Strike: This is Groot’s primary attack. He’ll stretch his arms out to hit enemies in close and medium range and it will be your go-to for dealing “filler” damage when Spore Bomb is on cooldown.

Strangling Prison: This Ultimate grabs nearby enemies and pulls them together to wherever you aim the ability, dealing steady damage for a while. It’s a great opportunity to group enemies up so they can be taken out by Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and many other Ultimate abilities.

Thornlash Wall: This ability places a small wall at the target location. You have several charges of this one, so multiple walls can be placed. It can be angled several different ways and will Awaken when Groot is nearby, causing it to attack nearby enemies. Use it to block off locations and, ideally, separate healers from the rest of their team. Divide and conquer, baby. If a Duelist gets too greedy and runs ahead of the pack, place a wall behind them to make them easy to knockout.

Ironwood Wall: This ability places a larger Ironwood Wall at the target location. You can only place one of these at a time, so think strategically. It can also be angled, and when Groot is nearby, the Ironwood wall will awaken to grant Groot and his nearby allies bonus health based on the damage they deal. While the Thornlash Wall is good to keep nearby, you definitely want to keep Ironwood near points you are guarding.

Furious Flora: This is Groot’s melee attack. Hold this down and Groot will perform a three-hit melee combo. The last hit launches into the air, but there isn’t really a reason to use this instead of Vine Strike.

Spore Bomb: - This is a grenade-like projectile that explodes, dealing AOE (area-of-effect) damage. Three smaller explosives spread out and detonate again, making this a great tool to throw into groups of enemies. With a short, 6-second cooldown, you should use this basically every time it’s available.

Flora Colossus (Passive): This passive awakens spawned walls near Groot, activating their secondary abilities.

Friendly Shoulder (Team-Up Ability: Passive): If Jeff the Land Shark or Rocket Raccoon are on your team, they can ride on Groot’s shoulders, taking less damage than they otherwise would. It’s also incredibly cute, which is a bonus all by itself.

How should you play Groot?

Groot is one of the best Tanks in the game if played correctly. He can solo Tank with steady healers and has lots of versatility due to his ability to create walls. The most potent part of his kit, and the one which takes the most practice, is creating line-of-sight obstructions to cause problems for healers on the opposing team.

Use walls to defend key points, forcing enemies to waste time attacking your wooden constructs to make it through narrow hallways. This stops less-mobile enemies from approaching you (or key allies, like your Strategists) directly, forcing them to waste precious seconds walking around the wall.

Time your Ultimate use with other members of your team for maximum impact, ensuring supers like Iron Man’s wipe out as much of the enemy team as possible after you gather them in one spot.

Experiment with wall placement, as you can place them at odd angles, and even attach them to walls, creating platforms for teammates to attack from. Groot has a high skill ceiling, so there is lots of room to grow.

Take these tips to heart and grow strong, like the mighty oak. Now go out and show them what you’re made of.