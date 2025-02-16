The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: September 2023 Edition
Getting Started Strong In Avowed, Mastering The Hulk In Marvel Rivals, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Getting Started Strong In Avowed, Mastering The Hulk In Marvel Rivals, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

We'll also help you get every MiSide ending and unlock your ascendancy class in Path of Exile 2

spider-man
ByKotaku Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Getting Started Strong In Avowed, Mastering The Hulk In Marvel Rivals, And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox, Grinding Gear Games, AIHASTO / Kotaku, Marvel Games / Kotaku, Chibig / Kotaku, Marvel Games / Kotaku, Image: Leikir Studio, Marvel Games, Leikir, Marvel Games / Kotaku

This week’s tips include an assortment of spoiler-free pointers for starting off on the right foot in Avowed, guidance on making the most of Hulk and other heroes in Marvel Rivals, and info about how to unlock your Ascendancy class in Path of Exile 2. Click on and reap the benefits of all this gaming knowledge.

15 Things To Know Before You Start Playing Avowed

15 Things To Know Before You Start Playing Avowed

Image for article titled Getting Started Strong In Avowed, Mastering The Hulk In Marvel Rivals, And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Tips
Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox

Avowed, the newest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, is out now on Xbox and PC, and it’s very good! But before you hop into this next big Game Pass RPG, here are 14 tips and tricks to keep in mind. And don’t worry, there are no spoilers below. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

How To Unlock Every Character In Metal Slug Tactics

How To Unlock Every Character In Metal Slug Tactics

A Metal Slug character holds an assault rifle while a tank drives behind him.
Image: Leikir Studio

Metal Slug Tactics is a blast of a roguelite tactical game, but you’ll only have access to a small handful of characters when the game begins. To unlock new characters you’ll have to finish the game a number of times. - Brian Barnett Read More

How To Unlock Ascendancy Classes In Path Of Exile 2

How To Unlock Ascendancy Classes In Path Of Exile 2

An official screenshot of flame magic in use in Path of Exile 2.
Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

With every passing level and zone in Path of Exile 2, you’ll find yourself following one of two paths: Either you’re gaining strength and clearing zones with ease, or you’re struggling to beat a boss and require the help of someone else in global chat. You want to be on the former path, leading you to unlock your Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2. Ascendancies are entirely new and highly specialized classes that evolve your base character to new and greater heights. - Brandon Morgan Read More

How To Unlock Every MiSide Ending, And What They All Mean

How To Unlock Every MiSide Ending, And What They All Mean

Mita smiles while holding the player’s hand in hers, standing in front of a wardrobe.
Screenshot: AIHASTO / Kotaku

There were a few big games that helped round out the end of 2024, but none were quite as surprising as the indie horror title MiSide. The game follows a programmer who gets transported into his latest mobile game obsession and comes face to face with Mita, the character he’s been taking care of. Things start to get weird and downright disturbing not too long after. Just like any good horror game, there are also multiple endings to unlock. - Samuel Moreno Read More

How To Smash Enemies To Bits With The Hulk In Marvel Rivals

How To Smash Enemies To Bits With The Hulk In Marvel Rivals

A screenshot of the character selection screen shows Hulk making an aggressive gesture.
Screenshot: Marvel Games / Kotaku

Vanguards are Marvel Rivals’ version of Tanks, the characters that distract the enemy and soak the damage so your softer, more high-damage-dealing characters can focus on what they do best. Every Vanguard hero that falls under this classification is a high-HP character that can sufficiently block damage for their team, but they all function differently in terms of play style. A couple have even left some players confused on how to use them. Hulk is one such hero. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Be A Dear And Feed Some Cute Kittens In Mika And The Witch's Mountain

Be A Dear And Feed Some Cute Kittens In Mika And The Witch’s Mountain

Mika stands on a rock with an ocean taking up the background.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku

If you’ve been exploring the scenic and cozy Orilla Town in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, you’ve probably come across a billboard with a piece of paper that says “5505" and asks you to feed five kitties. Feeding cats seems like a humane thing to do, and it’ll be a straightforward affair if you’re using our guide since we’ll tell you where to find all these cute little cats. - Billy Givens Read More

Heal Your Marvel Rivals Team With Luna Snow's Ice Abilities And Upbeat K-Pop

Heal Your Marvel Rivals Team With Luna Snow’s Ice Abilities And Upbeat K-Pop

Luna Snow jumps in the air next to her name, as seen on the Heroes screen in the main menu.
Screenshot: Marvel Games / Kotaku

Each role has a purpose in Marvel Rivals. But many would agree that the Support-based Strategists are the most vital. No team will last long without someone to heal them and grant other buffs. So who to choose? Well, if you want to use one of the best support heroes in the game, you can’t go wrong with Luna Snow. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Master The Forces Of Nature With Marvel Rivals' Groot

Master The Forces Of Nature With Marvel Rivals’ Groot

Rocket Racoon rides atop Groot in an arcade.
Image: Marvel Games

Groot is everyone’s favorite living-tree superhero, and is tied with Spider-Man for my daughter’s favorite Marvel character. Given his popularity, and his strengths as a Tank, it’s no surprise that you want to learn how to play this sprouting sentry like the budding hero you are. Let’s break down this Vanguard hero’s various attacks and how to use them best in the heat of battle. - Brian Barnett Read More

How To Unlock Every Metal Slug Tactics Weapon And Loadout

How To Unlock Every Metal Slug Tactics Weapon And Loadout

Characters from Metal Slug Tactics poise with guns and a tank.
Image: Leikir

Metal Slug Tactics is all about creating the perfect run, getting synergy going with all your characters, their weapons, and their modifications. You’ll choose your team at the beginning of every mission, but each character also has four loadouts available to them, so there’s a lot of potential for interesting combinations. - Brian Barnett Read More

How To Make Chaos Bend To Your Will With Marvel Rivals' Scarlet Witch

How To Make Chaos Bend To Your Will With Marvel Rivals’ Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Wtich poses before a blurred background.
Image: Marvel Games / Kotaku

Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, and she can wreak havoc on your enemies in Rivals once you have mastered her arcane skill set. - Brian Barnett Read More

