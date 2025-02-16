Getting Started Strong In Avowed, Mastering The Hulk In Marvel Rivals, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

This week’s tips include an assortment of spoiler-free pointers for starting off on the right foot in Avowed, guidance on making the most of Hulk and other heroes in Marvel Rivals, and info about how to unlock your Ascendancy class in Path of Exile 2. Click on and reap the benefits of all this gaming knowledge.
Avowed, the newest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, is out now on Xbox and PC, and it’s very good! But before you hop into this next big Game Pass RPG, here are 14 tips and tricks to keep in mind. And don’t worry, there are no spoilers below. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Metal Slug Tactics is a blast of a roguelite tactical game, but you’ll only have access to a small handful of characters when the game begins. To unlock new characters you’ll have to finish the game a number of times. - Brian Barnett Read More
With every passing level and zone in Path of Exile 2, you’ll find yourself following one of two paths: Either you’re gaining strength and clearing zones with ease, or you’re struggling to beat a boss and require the help of someone else in global chat. You want to be on the former path, leading you to unlock your Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2. Ascendancies are entirely new and highly specialized classes that evolve your base character to new and greater heights. - Brandon Morgan Read More
There were a few big games that helped round out the end of 2024, but none were quite as surprising as the indie horror title MiSide. The game follows a programmer who gets transported into his latest mobile game obsession and comes face to face with Mita, the character he’s been taking care of. Things start to get weird and downright disturbing not too long after. Just like any good horror game, there are also multiple endings to unlock. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Vanguards are Marvel Rivals’ version of Tanks, the characters that distract the enemy and soak the damage so your softer, more high-damage-dealing characters can focus on what they do best. Every Vanguard hero that falls under this classification is a high-HP character that can sufficiently block damage for their team, but they all function differently in terms of play style. A couple have even left some players confused on how to use them. Hulk is one such hero. - Samuel Moreno Read More
If you’ve been exploring the scenic and cozy Orilla Town in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, you’ve probably come across a billboard with a piece of paper that says “5505" and asks you to feed five kitties. Feeding cats seems like a humane thing to do, and it’ll be a straightforward affair if you’re using our guide since we’ll tell you where to find all these cute little cats. - Billy Givens Read More
Each role has a purpose in Marvel Rivals. But many would agree that the Support-based Strategists are the most vital. No team will last long without someone to heal them and grant other buffs. So who to choose? Well, if you want to use one of the best support heroes in the game, you can’t go wrong with Luna Snow. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Groot is everyone’s favorite living-tree superhero, and is tied with Spider-Man for my daughter’s favorite Marvel character. Given his popularity, and his strengths as a Tank, it’s no surprise that you want to learn how to play this sprouting sentry like the budding hero you are. Let’s break down this Vanguard hero’s various attacks and how to use them best in the heat of battle. - Brian Barnett Read More
Metal Slug Tactics is all about creating the perfect run, getting synergy going with all your characters, their weapons, and their modifications. You’ll choose your team at the beginning of every mission, but each character also has four loadouts available to them, so there’s a lot of potential for interesting combinations. - Brian Barnett Read More
Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, and she can wreak havoc on your enemies in Rivals once you have mastered her arcane skill set. - Brian Barnett Read More