Metal Slug Tactics is a blast of a roguelite tactical game, but you’ll only have access to a small handful of characters when the game begins. To unlock new characters you’ll have to finish the game a number of times.

While certain characters (lamentably) must be unlocked last, you have some freedom in which order you unlock the others. If you have a special place in your heart for certain Metal Slug characters, read on to find out how to get them on your squad.

How to unlock every character in Metal Slug Tactics

Marco Rossi: Unlocked by default

Eri Kasamoto: Unlocked by default

Fio Germi: Unlocked by default

Tarma Roving: Unlocked by unlocking all regions in the game

Nadia Cassel: Unlocked by winning runs with 6 different characters

Trevor Spacey: Unlocked by winning a run having completed 2 regions in total

Ralf Jones: Unlocked by winning a run having completed 4 regions in total

Clark Still: Unlocked by winning a run having completed 3 regions in total

Leona Heidern: Unlocked by winning a run with 8 different characters

Who should you unlock first in Metal Slug Tactics?

Regardless of how much you want to unlock her (trust me, I know your pain), Leona Heidern will always be the last character you unlock, since you have to beat the game with every other character to unlock her. Nadia isn’t far behind, requiring you to win with 6 different characters.

Whichever order you choose to unlock other characters, however, is entirely up to you. For your first playthroughs, I recommend completing only two areas before challenging the end boss. This will get you a new character as quick as possible, and you’ll also unlock Trevor, who is an incredibly powerful melee-range character. He fills a niche not satisfied by anyone in your starting trio. Plus, he has skills which force enemies to attack each other, making tough encounters easier.

Trevor scales incredibly well too, so he’ll be a fun character throughout the rest of your adventures. Enjoy!

Metal Slug Tactics is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbons One, Switch, and Windows.



