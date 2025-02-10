How To Unlock Ascendancy Classes In Path Of Exile 2

With every passing level and zone in Path of Exile 2, you’ll find yourself following one of two paths: Either you’re gaining strength and clearing zones with ease, or you’re struggling to beat a boss and require the help of someone else in global chat. You want to be on the former path, leading you to unlock your Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2. Ascendancies are entirely new and highly specialized classes that evolve your base character to new and greater heights.

Here’s the kicker, though: It’s not enough to level your chosen class to a specific point in the game and then select an Ascendancy class. You must prove yourself worthy by tackling challenges that will test your mettle.

What are the Ascendancy classes in Path of Exile 2?

In Early Access, Path of Exile 2 features six character classes with two Ascendancy classes available for each, though this number will grow as development on the game continues. The stated plan from Grinding Gear Games is for twelve classes with three Ascendancy classes each, for 36 total. Right now, here’s what you can evolve into:

Warrior

Titan

Warbringer

Mercenary

Witchhunter

Gemling Legionnaire

Witch

Blood Mage

Infernalist

Sorceress

Stormweaver

Chronomancer

Ranger

Deadeye

Pathfinder

Monk

Invoker

Acolyte of Chayula

How to unlock your Ascendancy class

To ascend your class in Path of Exile 2, you must first reach Act Two, then tackle either the Trial of the Sekhemas or the Trial of Chaos. You’ll unlock the former upon visiting the Vastiri Plains, where you must beat Balbala, the Traitor. This is a roguelike end-game mode with varying challenges and rewards, depending on the difficulty and your level. But first, Balbala. It’s a challenging, annoying fight in which Balbala will flood the arena with poisonous gas, spawn spirits, and wreak havoc—always be moving!

Alternatively, you’ll unlock the Trial of Chaos within the Vaal Jungle. Its approach is more dungeon-like, with dynamic challenges and mechanics that provide a routine path to Ascendancy.

Once you complete your chosen Trial and finish off the boss, claim your rewards. Upon finishing the Trial the first time with your starter class, you’ll select your Ascendancy. Don’t worry, though. You can check out their abilities before deciding.

Can you change your Ascendancy class?

Unfortunately, your Ascendancy class is permanent once you choose your path. Suppose you want to test out a different class evolution. In that case, you must start a new character, grind through the chapters until you unlock the Ascension Trials, as mentioned previously, and then choose the opposite build.

In the first Path of Exile, you can change your Ascendancy class via the Altar of Ascendancy within the Labyrinth. That leads me to believe the feature is coming to Path of Exile 2, but likely post-release.

You can hop into Path of Exile 2’s Early Access right now, though it will cost you a minimum of $29.99 for access. Once the game fully launches sometime in 2025, it’s said to do so as a free-to-play ARPG like its predecessor!

