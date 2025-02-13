How To Unlock Every Metal Slug Tactics Weapon And Loadout

Metal Slug Tactics is all about creating the perfect run, getting synergy going with all your characters, their weapons, and their modifications. You’ll choose your team at the beginning of every mission, but each character also has four loadouts available to them, so there’s a lot of potential for interesting combinations.

To unlock all four loadouts, you’ll need to complete certain prerequisites and/or save up some cash. Be on the lookout for the silver or golden coin emblems on missions to see where you can stock up, and refuse any weapon mods you get after completing a level (if they don’t work towards your best skills) to get a little extra spending money.

First, before you can unlock weapons for each character, you’ll need to unlock the proper character, so check out our character unlock guide for details on that. Once you have the right character available, you’ll need to check the Barracks at home base to unlock new stuff. Read on for details (since you can’t even see how to unlock weapons and loadouts on characters you don’t have).

Marco Rossi Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Marco: Explosive Leader Loadout

Focused Blast - Grenade Primary Weapon

Double S - Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Unlocked for $15: All-Out Syncs Loadout

Synchronizer - Primary Weapon

Flatline - Electric Special Weapon

Unlocked for $50: On The Edge Loadout

Double Flick - Sidearm Primary Weapon

Agony - Flame Special Weapon

Eri Kasamoto Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Eri: Hurricane Loadout

Tatsumaki: Knife Primary Weapon

Double S - Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Unlocked for $18: Close Quarters Loadout

Tonfa: Knife Primary Weapon

Spill Shotgun: Shotgun Special Weapon

Unlocked for $50: Fire Starter Loadout

Molotov Cocktail: Grenade Primary Weapon

Inferno: Flame Special Weapon

Fio Germi Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Fio: Loadout

Scrutiny: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Precious: Rifle Special Weapon

Unlocked for $15: Double Hits Loadout

Automatic Handgun: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Double S - Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Unlocked for $45: Cover Buster Loadout

Wrench: Knife Primary Weapon

Glitter Bomb: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Tarma Roving Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Tarma: Dopamine Rush Loadout

Tatsumaki: Knife Primary Weapon

Inferno: Flame Special Weapon

Unlocked for $25: Extravagance Loadout

Charisma: Grenade Primary Weapon

Flatline: Electric Special Weapon

Unlocked for $55: Big Guns Loadout

Berta: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Glass Launcher: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Nadia Cassel Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Nadia: Overload Loadout

Zapper: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Electrifier: Electric Special Weapon

Unlocked for $60: Explosive Duo Loadout

Berta: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Pulsar: Shotgun Special Weapon

Unlocked for $110: Ablaze Loadout

Burning Pistol: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Glitter Bomb: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Trevor Spacey Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Trevor: Ninja Loadout

Double Flick: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Spill Shotgun: Shotgun Special Weapon

Unlocked for $36: Whirlwind Loadout

Tatsumaki: Knife Primary Weapon

Core Blaster - Explosive Special Weapon

Unlocked for $80: Perfect Control Loadout

Nanosword: Knife Primary Weapon

Nanoburn: Flame Special Weapon

Ralf Jones Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Ralf: Power Up Loadout

Brute Force: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Afterburn: Rifle Special Weapon

Unlocked for $15: Remote Punches Loadout

Flying Punch: Grenade Primary Weapon

Punchpacker: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Unlocked for $100: Tag Team Loadout

Punisher - Knife Primary Weapon

Inferno: Flame Special Weapon

Clark Still Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Clark: Overtime Loadout

Punisher - Knife Primary Weapon

Musket - Rifle Special Weapon

Unlocked for $45: Fired Up Loadout

Automatic Handgun: Sidearm Primary Weapon

Gale: Rifle Special Weapon

Unlocked for $100: Big Bad Bomber Loadout

Molotov Cocktail: Grenade Primary Weapon

Glass Launcher: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon

Leona Heidern Weapon & Loadout Unlocks

Unlocked by winning a run with Leona: Team Snipes Loadout

Molotov Cocktail: Grenade Primary Weapon

Light Rifle Special Weapon

Unlocked for $65: Burning Light Loadout

Punisher - Knife Primary Weapon

Flamethrower - Fire Special Weapon

Unlocked for $110: Explosive Radius Loadout

Synchronizer - Primary Weapon

Core Blaster - Explosive Special Weapon

Now that your team is armed to the teeth, get out there and make those jungle zombies feel the pain (assuming they still can).