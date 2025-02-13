How To Unlock Every Metal Slug Tactics Weapon And Loadout

Metal Slug Tactics is all about creating the perfect run, getting synergy going with all your characters, their weapons, and their modifications. You’ll choose your team at the beginning of every mission, but each character also has four loadouts available to them, so there’s a lot of potential for interesting combinations.
To unlock all four loadouts, you’ll need to complete certain prerequisites and/or save up some cash. Be on the lookout for the silver or golden coin emblems on missions to see where you can stock up, and refuse any weapon mods you get after completing a level (if they don’t work towards your best skills) to get a little extra spending money.
First, before you can unlock weapons for each character, you’ll need to unlock the proper character, so check out our character unlock guide for details on that. Once you have the right character available, you’ll need to check the Barracks at home base to unlock new stuff. Read on for details (since you can’t even see how to unlock weapons and loadouts on characters you don’t have).
Marco Rossi Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Marco: Explosive Leader Loadout
- Focused Blast - Grenade Primary Weapon
- Double S - Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $15: All-Out Syncs Loadout
- Synchronizer - Primary Weapon
- Flatline - Electric Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $50: On The Edge Loadout
- Double Flick - Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Agony - Flame Special Weapon
Eri Kasamoto Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Eri: Hurricane Loadout
- Tatsumaki: Knife Primary Weapon
- Double S - Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $18: Close Quarters Loadout
- Tonfa: Knife Primary Weapon
- Spill Shotgun: Shotgun Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $50: Fire Starter Loadout
- Molotov Cocktail: Grenade Primary Weapon
- Inferno: Flame Special Weapon
Fio Germi Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Fio: Loadout
- Scrutiny: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Precious: Rifle Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $15: Double Hits Loadout
- Automatic Handgun: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Double S - Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $45: Cover Buster Loadout
- Wrench: Knife Primary Weapon
- Glitter Bomb: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
Tarma Roving Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Tarma: Dopamine Rush Loadout
- Tatsumaki: Knife Primary Weapon
- Inferno: Flame Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $25: Extravagance Loadout
- Charisma: Grenade Primary Weapon
- Flatline: Electric Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $55: Big Guns Loadout
- Berta: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Glass Launcher: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
Nadia Cassel Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Nadia: Overload Loadout
- Zapper: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Electrifier: Electric Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $60: Explosive Duo Loadout
- Berta: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Pulsar: Shotgun Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $110: Ablaze Loadout
- Burning Pistol: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Glitter Bomb: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
Trevor Spacey Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Trevor: Ninja Loadout
- Double Flick: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Spill Shotgun: Shotgun Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $36: Whirlwind Loadout
- Tatsumaki: Knife Primary Weapon
- Core Blaster - Explosive Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $80: Perfect Control Loadout
- Nanosword: Knife Primary Weapon
- Nanoburn: Flame Special Weapon
Ralf Jones Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Ralf: Power Up Loadout
- Brute Force: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Afterburn: Rifle Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $15: Remote Punches Loadout
- Flying Punch: Grenade Primary Weapon
- Punchpacker: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $100: Tag Team Loadout
- Punisher - Knife Primary Weapon
- Inferno: Flame Special Weapon
Clark Still Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Clark: Overtime Loadout
- Punisher - Knife Primary Weapon
- Musket - Rifle Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $45: Fired Up Loadout
- Automatic Handgun: Sidearm Primary Weapon
- Gale: Rifle Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $100: Big Bad Bomber Loadout
- Molotov Cocktail: Grenade Primary Weapon
- Glass Launcher: Grenade Launcher Special Weapon
Leona Heidern Weapon & Loadout Unlocks
- Unlocked by winning a run with Leona: Team Snipes Loadout
- Molotov Cocktail: Grenade Primary Weapon
- Light Rifle Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $65: Burning Light Loadout
- Punisher - Knife Primary Weapon
- Flamethrower - Fire Special Weapon
- Unlocked for $110: Explosive Radius Loadout
- Synchronizer - Primary Weapon
- Core Blaster - Explosive Special Weapon
Now that your team is armed to the teeth, get out there and make those jungle zombies feel the pain (assuming they still can).