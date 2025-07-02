Splitgate 2: What Is Proelium Good For Anyway?

As with many free-to-play games, Splitgate 2 offers multiple in-game currencies. Unfortunately, also like other free-to-play games, it’s a little unclear what each currency does. In particular, the purple Proelium is a little vague on its use.

So, what exactly are these upgrade tokens used for? And where can you get them? Here’s what you need to know about using the Proelium in your inventory.

What is Proelium used for?

Proelium is used to purchase additional variants and upgrades for cosmetic skins for both the player and weapons. These purchases can be either variants of a given skin, or additional upgrades that give new effects. At the moment, these seem to be mostly limited to skins of Mythic rarity, with some exceptions at lower rarities. You can see if a skin has variants or upgrades on the purchase screen for the cosmetic, or by going to the edit screen for a skin you already own.

How do you use Proelium?

After purchasing a Mythic weapon or character cosmetic, right click or press Y/triangle while selecting it in your loadout menu. Once in here, you’ll be able to see the variants and upgrades you can purchase.

The best example is a cosmetic from the open beta, the Deadly Harvest Jackhammer skin. Once you purchase this, you also will gain access to three additional variants of the skin, which you can unlock for 10 Proelium each. These don’t change the skin drastically, but give it some new colors as a way to further your own expression–and flex that you spent money to get the Mythic skin.

In addition to variants, you can get upgrades that heighten the cool factor of your new cosmetic for 20 Proelium each. For instance, with the Jackhammer skin, you can get a new tracer for your gun that gives a unique look and sound to every bullet fired, and a death effect that makes your target vanish when they’re defeated.

Luckily, getting Proelium is the simplest part about the currency! There are two main ways: directly converting Splitcoin into it, or earning it through a battle pass. The Beta Pass offered 70 Proelium for players to earn, for example, though it’s unclear if this will be the case for future ones as well.

As for the Splitcoin conversion, you can select one of three options:

40 Proelium for 1,000 Splitcoin

100 Proelium for 2,000 Splitcoin

240 Proelium for 4,000 Splitcoin

With those rates, if you haven’t exhausted the option yet, you’re better off buying the premium battle pass to get Proelium. And even if you have, you are probably better off waiting for the next battle pass and seeing how much Proelium you can get from it.

Splitgate 2 is currently available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

