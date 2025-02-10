Be A Dear And Feed Some Cute Kittens In Mika And The Witch's Mountain

If you’ve been exploring the scenic and cozy Orilla Town in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, you’ve probably come across a billboard with a piece of paper that says “5505" and asks you to feed five kitties. Feeding cats seems like a humane thing to do, and it’ll be a straightforward affair if you’re using our guide since we’ll tell you where to find all these cute little cats.

When you’re ready to get started, head down to the little mailbox by the spot where you pick up deliveries and enter “5505.” This will spawn some cat food which you can pick up and drag around to find the kitties and feed them. Here’s where each of the five kitties can be found around Orilla Town.

Kitty 1

The first kitty is nestled against the wall and surrounded by shrubbery right below the billboard that gave you the quest. It can be tough to see at first!

Kitty 2

The second kitty is found on the docked boat at the docks. That’s a pretty well-hidden spot!

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain has a free demo on Switch! If you’re enjoying Mika’s chill, cozy adventure and are looking to recommend it to friends, you’ll be happy to know the game offers a free demo on the Switch. And while the Steam version doesn’t offer up a demo to try out, it is verified on Steam Deck, for those who like to take their PC library on the go.

Kitty 3

The third kitty is in the midst of some baskets outside a house in the center of town. Walk down the stairs from the central fountain to find it!

Kitty 4

The fourth kitty is chilling in the back of the truck just below the lighthouse. Let’s hope no one drives away with it!

Kitty 5

The fifth kitty is hanging out at Allegra’s house on the outskirts of town. Seems like a cozy spot!

That’s all of the kitties in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain. After finding and feeding them all, you’ll earn the “Cat-astrophe” trophy or achievement, getting you one step closer to full completion!

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows.



