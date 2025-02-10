Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

Be A Dear And Feed Some Cute Kittens In Mika And The Witch's Mountain

Take a break from zooming around on your broomstick to chill with some cute and furry little things

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mika stands on a rock with an ocean taking up the background.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku
Jump To
Kitty 1Kitty 2Kitty 3Kitty 4Kitty 5

If you’ve been exploring the scenic and cozy Orilla Town in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, you’ve probably come across a billboard with a piece of paper that says “5505" and asks you to feed five kitties. Feeding cats seems like a humane thing to do, and it’ll be a straightforward affair if you’re using our guide since we’ll tell you where to find all these cute little cats.

Suggested Reading

PlayStation Removes Slop From PSN Store Following Report
Did You Catch The PlayStation Reference In Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show?
Master The Forces Of Nature With Marvel Rivals' Groot
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

PlayStation Removes Slop From PSN Store Following Report
Did You Catch The PlayStation Reference In Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show?
Master The Forces Of Nature With Marvel Rivals' Groot
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

When you’re ready to get started, head down to the little mailbox by the spot where you pick up deliveries and enter “5505.” This will spawn some cat food which you can pick up and drag around to find the kitties and feed them. Here’s where each of the five kitties can be found around Orilla Town.

Advertisement

Related Content

Become Death, The Destroyer Of Sand Castles, In Mika And The Witch's Mountain
Mika And The Witch's Mountain Is Teeny Right Now, But Plans To Grow

Related Content

Become Death, The Destroyer Of Sand Castles, In Mika And The Witch's Mountain
Mika And The Witch's Mountain Is Teeny Right Now, But Plans To Grow

Kitty 1

Mika spots a cat next to a stone wall.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku
Advertisement

The first kitty is nestled against the wall and surrounded by shrubbery right below the billboard that gave you the quest. It can be tough to see at first!

Kitty 2

Mika spots a cat on a boat.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku
Advertisement

The second kitty is found on the docked boat at the docks. That’s a pretty well-hidden spot!

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain has a free demo on Switch!

If you’re enjoying Mika’s chill, cozy adventure and are looking to recommend it to friends, you’ll be happy to know the game offers a free demo on the Switch. And while the Steam version doesn’t offer up a demo to try out, it is verified on Steam Deck, for those who like to take their PC library on the go.

Advertisement

Kitty 3

Mika spots a cat at a food stand.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku
Advertisement

The third kitty is in the midst of some baskets outside a house in the center of town. Walk down the stairs from the central fountain to find it!

Kitty 4

Mika spots a cat hiding in the bed of a pickup truck.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku
Advertisement

The fourth kitty is chilling in the back of the truck just below the lighthouse. Let’s hope no one drives away with it!

Kitty 5

Mika spots a cat hiding near pottery.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku
Advertisement

The fifth kitty is hanging out at Allegra’s house on the outskirts of town. Seems like a cozy spot!

That’s all of the kitties in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain. After finding and feeding them all, you’ll earn the “Cat-astrophe” trophy or achievement, getting you one step closer to full completion!

Advertisement

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows.

.