Little Kitty, Big City Is Ideal When You Want A Bite-Sized Adventure

Little Kitty, Big City packs a lot to do in its meowtropolis (sorry, that’s my first and only cat pun), all of which is as cute and fun as you’d expect for a game about a lost kitty in a big ‘ol city. But this city is actually more bite-sized than you might anticipate by the game’s name, offering a brief but enjoyable romp that doesn’t overstay its welcome. If you’d like to know just how long you’ll be spending with this little black kitty, here’s what you need to know.

How long does it take to beat Little Kitty, Big City?

Little Kitty, Big City is a short game, especially if you overlook any unnecessary side-quests. If your main goal is to just get our titular kitty back home, you can achieve that in only 2-3 hours.

But skipping all of the optional content in the game would be missing some of the most charming parts of this cat’s journey. There are tons of animal friends to find and assist with adorable tasks, as well as a variety of quirky trophies and achievements that require you to do silly things around the city, such as leaving paw prints on wet concrete, knocking paint on a car, or making a human slip on a banana peel.

Speaking of trophies and achievements, you’ll need to collect a whole lot of stuff on the road to 100-percent completion. You’ll have to find 200 shinies (currency), collect every hat, knock over every bird nest, recycle 100 items in bins around the city, and complete multiple other similar tasks.

Knocking out all the side-quests and achievement/trophy tasks in Little Kitty, Big City can push your total playtime to around 5 hours or so. But rest assured that, even once you’re finished with all of that, there’s still some fun to be had running around the city tripping humans and stealing their phones. Being a cat never gets old.

Little Kitty, Big City is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs.

