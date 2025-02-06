Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Become Death, The Destroyer Of Sand Castles, In Mika And The Witch's Mountain

Or just take out your frustrations on uncontrollable real estate developers in a safer, more legal way

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mika stands on a beach next to some kids building a sand castle.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is a breezy little, zero-combat adventure that sends you flying around delivering packages to the inhabitants of a small island. During your time with the game, though, you’ll have a bit more to do than just deliver packages, especially if you’re trying to earn all of theTrophies or Achievements. If that’s the plan, you’ll need to destroy a sand castle Godzilla-style. Here’s where to find the sand castle in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain and send it to its doom.

Where to find the sand castle in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

If you’re looking to score the “MIKAstle” trophy or achievement, or you’re just a bully at heart, you’ll want to find the sand castle and destroy it like a ravenous monster with no respect for labor. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to find if you know where to look for it.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain has a free demo on Switch!

If you’re enjoying Mika’s chill, cozy adventure and are looking to recommend it to friends, you’ll be happy to know the game offers a free demo on the Switch. And while the Steam version doesn’t offer up a demo to try out, it is verified on Steam Deck, for those who like to take their PC library on the go.

The sand castle is located on the beach in Orilla Town. You’ll find a little fellow putting in some hard work to build it, which should make you feel terrible for knocking it down. But since you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do, walk over his creation and leave it a pile of sand.

A map shows a circled location on a beach.
Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku

However, keep in mind that the sand castle can only be trampled during the first half of the game. Once you’ve completed the party near the end of the adventure, it will be secured with cement to stop you from being a jerk, meaning you’ll need to start the game over to get a chance to stomp on it again.

But that’s probably okay with you because you just love to kick over little kids’ sand castles, you sicko.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.