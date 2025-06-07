Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week June 07, 2025

If you’re stuck on a tricky boss fight or a challenging puzzle, or just want to make the most of your time with a new release, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the tips we found most helpful this week.
There are so many places to visit on Elden Ring Nightreign's massive Limveld map that you'llyou probably feel torn between where you want to go and what you should be doing there. When you add in all the small secrets that you can stumble upon at random, things can even feel more overwhelming and cryptic. Like, have you seen these statues around?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is all about iteration, opting to expand on what helped make the original Switch one of the best-selling consoles of all time. LIke before, the new console lets you switch between handheld and docked mode any time you see fit, giving you plenty of freedom in how you approach gaming sessions. So, it goes without saying that many folks will enjoy once again bringing their portable console with them on commutes, vacations, and other on-the-go situations. This makes having a reliable case all the more important, ensuring that you can properly protect your hefty investment while traveling.
From minor bug fixes to new monsters, Monster Hunter Wilds' first Title Update added a lot. The multiplayer Grand Hub area has also been a welcome addition from the community, especially when it includes a performing singer who provides some fun bonuses. Here's what you need to know about the Diva and what stat boosts she can provide.
Magic: the Gathering's Universes Beyond Final Fantasy set is almost upon us, with a scheduled release of June 13, 2025. However, if you simply can't wait to collect or play with all your favorite characters and creatures from the legendary RPG series, you are in luck as this weekend, local game stores across the country are running pre-release events. If you are a longtime Final Fantasy fan jumping into the popular TCG for the first time, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the event!
There are multiple ways to get talismans while exploring Nightreign's large, ever-changing map. However, there's one way you can get a guaranteed choice between three talismans on every run, giving you a really great chance to snag something that is useful to you. You'll just have to visit the map's big castle and clear out a boss to reach it. Here's how to make it happen.
Elden Ring Nightreign has eight character classes to choose from, with both close up melee and long-ranged options. The dedicated archer, Ironeye, is a great pick for players who like to play the game safely; he can provide constant pressure on opponents while maintaining a safe distance. However, he does have his downsides, including being fragile defensively and weak offensively. His true strength lies in utility.
If you like to tank attacks from enemies, there's one class in Elden Ring Nightreign that's perfect for you: Guardian. This big bird is decked out with armor and a shield for the ultimate protection. The Guardian is fantastic at both crowd control and diverting attention away from his teammates to be one of the best supporting classes in the game.
With its blend of the soulslike and roguelike genres, Elden Ring Nightreign can be an overwhelming game to adjust to. It takes time to figure out how everything works and where to spend your time most wisely on the map.
There are some pretty difficult bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign, including the Nightlords who you'll have to face at the end of the third day. Some are harder than others, but they all can be overcome with the right preparation and strategy.
You've conquered all of the other Nightlords. Now you're ready to face the final challenge that Elden Ring Nightreign has in store: Heolstor the Nightlord.