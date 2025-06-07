Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week June 07, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 is all about iteration, opting to expand on what helped make the original Switch one of the best-selling consoles of all time. LIke before, the new console lets you switch between handheld and docked mode any time you see fit, giving you plenty of freedom in how you approach gaming sessions. So, it goes without saying that many folks will enjoy once again bringing their portable console with them on commutes, vacations, and other on-the-go situations. This makes having a reliable case all the more important, ensuring that you can properly protect your hefty investment while traveling. - Billy Givens Read More