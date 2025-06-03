Don't Miss Out On The Diva's Performances Every Night In Monster Hunter Wilds

From minor bug fixes to new monsters, Monster Hunter Wilds’ first Title Update added a lot. The multiplayer Grand Hub area has also been a welcome addition from the community, especially when it includes a performing singer who provides some fun bonuses. Here’s what you need to know about the Diva and what stat boosts she can provide.

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

When does the Diva Sing?

When visiting the Grand Hub, there is a chance you might catch a couple of songs at night. The Diva will randomly appear for two performances when the night cycle begins and ends. She appears on the large platform at the back end of the area. There is no way to manually change time in the Grand Hub itself, so it all comes down to luck if you see her. Time in the Grand Hub runs separately from other locations, so assuming you don’t want to wait around 50 minutes for night to come again, I suggest tackling some hunts and returning in between to see if she’s there.

Advertisement

The Diva’s buffs stack with other buffs

Advertisement

The good news is that the Diva always performs twice. After her first performance at sunset, she’ll remain in a praying position until it’s time for the second performance at sunrise. You’ll know it’s time for a performance if the BGM stops and multiple NPCs start moving towards the viewing area. A lot of players like to watch as well, so joining them when they gather is a good way to tell.

Advertisement

During the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event, the Diva would put on another performance in the middle of the night cycle. Switching between seasonal songs and the typical one she performs made it feel like a fun, more organic mini-concert than just a reucurring NPC bit! Hopefully this will be the norm for future events as well.

What are the Diva Buffs?

Advertisement

Being relatively close to the Diva when one of her performances ends will grant you a buff. That means you can earn two from her during most nights, or potentially three during an event. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t provide specifics besides a general message saying “Stats boosted thanks to the Diva’s voice of prayer and gratitude” once the song is over. What the Diva’s performance actually does is provide you with one out of five random buffs. Here is a list of what you can receive and the items that provide the same effects:

+7 Attack (Mega Demondrug)

+15 Defense (Armorskin)

50+ Maximum Health (Well-done Steak)

+25 Maximum Stamina (Well-done Steak)

Increased HP Regen (Wild Jerky)

Unless you know exactly what your stats were before or don’t have any current buffs from items or meals, the only way to generally tell what was boosted is if you see a new icon above your health bar. Any new buffs will be added on the right side. If you’re like me and don’t know all these little icons by heart, you can see what each means by heading to the Play Guide and selecting the Basic Controls tab. The first page of this sub-menu lists multiple status effects and which icons represent them.

Advertisement

The Diva’s buffs can stack with other buffs, but their limits are the same as their item equivalent. That means that while a Mega Demondrug won’t provide a stat boost with the Diva’s attack buff, a Mega Armorskin will completely override her defense buff.

Listening to a Diva performance won’t provide any game-breaking boosts for the toughest hunts, but every little bit helps. Just remember to look away before the end of her last performance. The shift between the night and morning phases is incredibly fast. While it’s cool for her to disappear with the rising sun, getting blinded by it isn’t as cool.

Advertisement

.