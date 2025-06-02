Let's Get You Some More Smithing Stones In Nightreign

With its blend of the soulslike and roguelike genres, Elden Ring Nightreign can be an overwhelming game to adjust to. It takes time to figure out how everything works and where to spend your time most wisely on the map.

One of the most important things to think about on each run is whether to upgrade a weapon you really like or hold out hope that a better, more powerful option will drop before the end of your run. Make the wrong choice, and you could be in a bad spot against the final boss of an expedition.

This is why you’ll sometimes want to visit an anvil near a merchant to level up a weapon you like with Smithing Stones. While you can’t get a weapon to Legendary rarity using this method, you can at least reach Epic rarity, making you a far more deadly foe to any future baddies you encounter. If that sounds good, here’s where to find Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Where to get blue Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

Smithing Stone [1] is a blue-colored stone used to upgrade a Common (white) rarity weapon to Rare (blue) rarity. These can be purchased from any merchant, found randomly in chests, or looted from corpses.

You’re likely to find at least a few of these stones during most expeditions, so unless you need them, be sure to share them with anyone who is falling behind in power early on. If you can find them merchant’s anvil to use for upgrading an otherwise crappy weapon, you’ll both appreciate the extra bit of damage they do to upcoming bosses.

Where to get purple Smithing Stones in Elden Ring Nightreign

Smithing Stone [2] is a purple-colored stone used to upgrade a Rare (blue) rarity weapon to Epic (purple) rarity. These can only be found by killing a specific boss enemy within one of the mines located somewhere on the map.

Each mine has a different boss type, such as an easy knight with a shield, an annoying Pumpkin Head enemy, or a bigass troll. Taking them down won’t take too long with a good team and a few levels under your belt, but the claustrophobic showdown can still lead to easy mistakes, so approach each of

Furthermore, remember that you’ll need to navigate the maze-like interior of the mine to come across these foes, so make sure you’ve got plenty of time to find them before setting off underground. If you get caught inside a mine when the rain comes through, you may be kissing your expedition goodbye. A purple greatsword isn’t going to do you much good if you’re dead, after all.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.