A Giant Castle In The Middle Of Nightreign's Map Houses Your Best Shot At Scoring A Useful Talisman

There are multiple ways to get talismans while exploring Nightreign’s large, ever-changing map. However, there’s one way you can get a guaranteed choice between three talismans on every run, giving you a really great chance to snag something that is useful to you. You’ll just have to visit the map’s big castle and clear out a boss to reach it. Here’s how to make it happen.

How to find a guaranteed talisman in the castle during every Elden Ring Nightreign expedition

One of the best ways to get a talisman is from the castle in the middle of the Limveld map. Here, you’ll find one of a few variations of enemy types, each offering a lot of runes and solid loot drops that can help you be better prepared for upcoming bosses.

It’s a good idea to knock out your castle run during the first day, so head there around level four or five. Clear out the main enemies around the castle first if you’d like, as that will net you a nice chunk of additional runes. Next, head down into the lower section just inside the front gate where the broken bridge is located. You’ll know you’re in the right spot if there are some jellyfish floating about.

When you drop down into this area, keep an eye on the side of the walls down here for an opening. It’s hard to miss, as it’s located right beneath the crumbled bridge. Hop inside and follow the linear path to a boss room.

There are a few different boss types that can appear in this room, but none of them are particularly difficult for a team that is at least level four or so. Beat it down, loot what it drops, and then make your way through the exit that was previously covered in fog.

After you jump some cages and follow the stairs up, you’ll eventually come to a room with a chest directly ahead. Open it, then check the loot for a choice between three talismans. These will be random, of course, so there’s always a chance you won’t get something all that great. But here’s to hoping you get exactly what you’re looking for.

Oh, and when you’re ready to leave the castle, walk over the pressure plates in front of either of the giant gates to open them. I wouldn’t send you into a trap, after all.

The only time you won’t be able to access the castle is when Noklateo, the Shrouded City, is active during a Shifting Earth event. But the rewards in the city are equally impressive, if not considerably better, so it’s worth heading down there on day two and clearing it out to get beefed up for the final boss of the expedition.

Also, keep in mind that you can get other random talisman drops from killing the silver scarabs located throughout the map. So, you and your pals will have other opportunities to get kitted up if you take the time to find and shake down these little fellas.

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.