Yes, You Can And Should Smash Up These Statues In Nightreign

There are so many places to visit on Elden Ring Nightreign’s massive Limveld map that you’llyou probably feel torn between where you want to go and what you should be doing there. When you add in all the small secrets that you can stumble upon at random, things can even feel more overwhelming and cryptic. Like, have you seen these statues around?

You may find one of these statues on a run and are curious about what’s being housed inside the half-broken body. And the answer is, well, loot! You can often find some really good stuff by breaking open a statue, but you’ll need to know how to make it happen.

I know you’ve been told your entire life not to go around vandalizing things, but I think you can get away with it in Elden Ring Nightreign

The first way to break a statue is to drag a large enemy nearby and bait it to slam or hit the statue. This can often be a challenge, though, because there’s not always a big baddie in the area for you to kite there.

Instead, the best way to break a statue on your own is to use certain characters’ Ultimate Arts. Raider’s giant totem is a great choice, as is Ironeye’s superpowered arrow. You can even beat down a statue using the Executor’s beast transformation.

When you break the statue open, make sure you look through the items or upgrade materials that it leaves behind. You never know when something is going to drop that could dramatically improve your expedition party’s chance of success.

And look, I know you’ve been told your entire life not to go around vandalizing things, but I think you can get away with it in Elden Ring Nightreign. The whole world has kind of gone to shit in the game anyway. I don’t think anyone will mind.

So, if you’re ready to get out there and start busting up some statues, you can hop into some matches of Elden Ring Nightreign right now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

