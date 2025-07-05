Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week July 05, 2025

If you’re stuck on a tricky boss fight or a challenging puzzle, or just want to make the most of your time with a new release, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the tips we found most helpful this week.
If you browse the catalogue of games available as part of Sony’s PlayStation Plus service, you’ll see that the critically acclaimed puzzle sensation Blue Prince is classified as a “quick adventure.” This is a lie on par with saying that you can find a Mew under the truck by the S.S. Anne in the first generation Pokémon games, or that the reason game developers keep getting laid off is because games are too dang cheap and not because CEOs are blowing the budgets on classic cars. I’ve literally spent more time uncovering Blue Prince’s secrets than I’ve spent 100%-ing full-length RPGs, and it would be truly tragic for someone looking for a short romp to fall down a bottomless rabbit hole such as this. - Timothy Monbleau Read More
Whether you’re a fan of the Legend of Zelda franchise or are simply looking for a thrilling open-world game to sink your teeth into on your fancy new Switch 2, you can rest assured that 2023’s Tears of the Kingdom can provide a hell of a good time. This is a dense, lengthy title that can keep you busy for weeks or longer. But if you like to plan ahead or are just curious about just how long it takes to beat Link’s massive second Nintendo Switch outing, let’s take a look. - Billy Givens Read More
The latest entry in the long-running Rune Factory series is here. This time, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma takes players to an eastern setting inspired by ancient Japanese culture instead of the usual fantasy and steampunk-ish settings from the previous games. - George Yang Read More
There are so many recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that it’s difficult to lock down the objectively best options for every scenario, especially when there are so many variations to consider. But we’ve compiled some undeniably useful recipes that everyone should know, so here’s to hoping they can make your time with the game a bit easier. Let’s get cookin’. - Billy Givens Read More
Choosing who to race with isn’t just an aesthetic choice in Mario Kart World. Every character belongs to a particular weight class and their set stats change when paired with the various vehicles. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Nightreign players arguably consider Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow to be one of the hardest Day-Three Bosses in the game. With the introduction of Everdark Sovereigns (ES), which are beefed up versions of current bosses, Fulghor is back once again to terrorize you. - George Yang Read More
One of the biggest additions to Mario Kart World is the addition of loads of enemies and NPCs as kart drivers to help expand the game’s already massive roster. From Sunshine’s Piantas to the football gear-clad Chargin’ Chuck, there’s loads of new drivers to unlock that have never been playable before. But how do you unlock all of Bowser’s baddies? We’ll help you know the answer, and figure out how to unlock them quickly. - Parker Johnson Read More
Just like previous entries, armor in Monster Hunter Wilds is crucial for both style and strategy. While they might look the same, choosing between an Alpha or Beta version of an armor is important. The choice is even more difficult now that the first Gamma set has been added. - Samuel Moreno Read More
In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are a total of 10 Nevron quests. By completing these quests, you can unlock the “Aiding the Enemy” achievement or trophy. - George Yang Read More
Between the chance-based drop system to the different conditions that certain monsters spawn in, some things require a bit of luck in Monster Hunter Wilds. This can make grinding out materials for your next set of badass weaponry and pretty armor a longer process than you’d like. - Samuel Moreno Read More