The 3 Best And 3 Worst Korok Challenges In Tears Of The Kingdom
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week July 05, 2025

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Game Tips

Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week July 05, 2025

The latest and greatest games got you feeling frustrated? We’re here to help.

nintendoMarioThe legend of zelda
ByKotaku Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Kotaku’s Best Game Tips For The Week July 05, 2025
Screenshot: Dogubomb / Timothy Monbleau / Kotaku, Nintendo, Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Image: Nintendo

If you’re stuck on a tricky boss fight or a challenging puzzle, or just want to make the most of your time with a new release, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the tips we found most helpful this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Please Don't Rush Through Blue Prince

Please Don't Rush Through Blue Prince

A screenshot from a cutscene in Blue Prince. The protagonist Simon is walking into the Security Room.
Screenshot: Dogubomb / Timothy Monbleau / Kotaku

If you browse the catalogue of games available as part of Sony’s PlayStation Plus service, you’ll see that the critically acclaimed puzzle sensation Blue Prince is classified as a “quick adventure.” This is a lie on par with saying that you can find a Mew under the truck by the S.S. Anne in the first generation Pokémon games, or that the reason game developers keep getting laid off is because games are too dang cheap and not because CEOs are blowing the budgets on classic cars. I’ve literally spent more time uncovering Blue Prince’s secrets than I’ve spent 100%-ing full-length RPGs, and it would be truly tragic for someone looking for a short romp to fall down a bottomless rabbit hole such as this. - Timothy Monbleau Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Tears Of The Kingdom On Switch 2 Can Keep You Busy For A Long, Long Time

Tears Of The Kingdom On Switch 2 Can Keep You Busy For A Long, Long Time

Link looks out over Hyrule from a Sky Island.
Screenshot: Nintendo

Whether you’re a fan of the Legend of Zelda franchise or are simply looking for a thrilling open-world game to sink your teeth into on your fancy new Switch 2, you can rest assured that 2023’s Tears of the Kingdom can provide a hell of a good time. This is a dense, lengthy title that can keep you busy for weeks or longer. But if you like to plan ahead or are just curious about just how long it takes to beat Link’s massive second Nintendo Switch outing, let’s take a look. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Rune Factory: Guardians Of Azuma Can Last As Long As You Want It To

Rune Factory: Guardians Of Azuma Can Last As Long As You Want It To

Gif: Marvelous / Kotaku

The latest entry in the long-running Rune Factory series is here. This time, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma takes players to an eastern setting inspired by ancient Japanese culture instead of the usual fantasy and steampunk-ish settings from the previous games. - George Yang Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild

These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild

Promotional art for Breath of the Wild shows Link looking out at Hyrule.
Image: Nintendo

There are so many recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that it’s difficult to lock down the objectively best options for every scenario, especially when there are so many variations to consider. But we’ve compiled some undeniably useful recipes that everyone should know, so here’s to hoping they can make your time with the game a bit easier. Let’s get cookin’. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Your Kart's Stats Are As Important As Ever In Mario Kart World

Your Kart's Stats Are As Important As Ever In Mario Kart World

Bowser drives along Baby Luigi, Wario, and other racers.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Choosing who to race with isn’t just an aesthetic choice in Mario Kart World. Every character belongs to a particular weight class and their set stats change when paired with the various vehicles. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

You Have Until Wednesday To Take Down The Latest Nightreign Everdark Sovereign, Fulghor

You Have Until Wednesday To Take Down The Latest Nightreign Everdark Sovereign, Fulghor

ES Fulghor leaps into the air to deliver and attack.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku

Nightreign players arguably consider Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow to be one of the hardest Day-Three Bosses in the game. With the introduction of Everdark Sovereigns (ES), which are beefed up versions of current bosses, Fulghor is back once again to terrorize you. - George Yang Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Mario Kart World Has A Whole Bunch Of Extra Characters For You To Unlock

Mario Kart World Has A Whole Bunch Of Extra Characters For You To Unlock

Chargin' Chuck holds up a hand while racing on a water vehicle.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

One of the biggest additions to Mario Kart World is the addition of loads of enemies and NPCs as kart drivers to help expand the game’s already massive roster. From Sunshine’s Piantas to the football gear-clad Chargin’ Chuck, there’s loads of new drivers to unlock that have never been playable before. But how do you unlock all of Bowser’s baddies? We’ll help you know the answer, and figure out how to unlock them quickly. - Parker Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Monster Hunter Wilds Has Three Armor Variants With Subtle, But Important Differences

Monster Hunter Wilds Has Three Armor Variants With Subtle, But Important Differences

A hunter in Rey Dau Gamma Armor wields a Rey Dau-made Bow.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Just like previous entries, armor in Monster Hunter Wilds is crucial for both style and strategy. While they might look the same, choosing between an Alpha or Beta version of an armor is important. The choice is even more difficult now that the first Gamma set has been added. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How To Earn The 'Aiding The Enemy' Achievement

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How To Earn The 'Aiding The Enemy' Achievement

Lune stands before Blanche.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are a total of 10 Nevron quests. By completing these quests, you can unlock the “Aiding the Enemy” achievement or trophy. - George Yang Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Monster Hunter Wilds Has An Easy Way To Farm Whatever Beast You Come Across

Monster Hunter Wilds Has An Easy Way To Farm Whatever Beast You Come Across

A Lala Barina with a blue Tempered Wound faces off against a hunter.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Between the chance-based drop system to the different conditions that certain monsters spawn in, some things require a bit of luck in Monster Hunter Wilds. This can make grinding out materials for your next set of badass weaponry and pretty armor a longer process than you’d like. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12