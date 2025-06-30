These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild

There are so many recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that it’s difficult to lock down the objectively best options for every scenario, especially when there are so many variations to consider. But we’ve compiled some undeniably useful recipes that everyone should know, so here’s to hoping they can make your time with the game a bit easier. Let’s get cookin’.
Essential recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The recipes listed below ensure you get the very best version of a meal, but you can often choose to use fewer ingredients to get similar but weaker dishes.
For instance, you can cook five Hearty Durians to net you full heart recovery and 20 additional temporary yellow hearts. However, if you opt to use only one Hearty Durian instead, you’ll still get the full heart recovery, but you’ll only get four temporary yellow hearts. Meanwhile, cooking up five Endura Carrots can provide you with full stamina wheel recovery and two temporary yellow stamina wheels, while cooking a single Endura Carrot will only provide the full stamina wheel recovery.
So, as you might suspect by reading that, there are a hell of a lot of variations you can toy around with. Experiment and find what works best for you and your needs at any given point in your journey.
Hearty Fried Wild Greens - Recovers All Hearts + Grants Temporary Hearts
- Big Hearty Radish x5
Hearty Simmered Fruit - Recovers All Hearts + Grants Temporary Hearts
- Hearty Durian x5
Enduring Fried Wild Greens - Replenishes All Stamina + Grants Additional Stamina Wheels
- Endura Carrots x5
Energizing Salt-Grilled Crab - Replenishes All Stamina Wheels
- Bright-Eyed Crabs x2
- Stamella Mushrooms x2
- Rock Salt x1
Energizing Salt-Grilled Fish - Replenishes All Stamina Wheels
- Staminoka Bass x2
- Stamella Mushrooms x2
- Rock Salt x1
Electro Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Shock Resistance
- Dragon Horn x1
- Zapshroom x4
Chilly Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Heat Resistance
- Dragon Horn x1
- Chillshroom x4
Spicy Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Cold Resistance
- Dragon Horn x1
- Sunshroom x4
Mighty Steamed Fruit - Grants 30 Minutes of Increased Attack Power
- Dragon Horn x1
- Mighty Thistle x1
- Mighty Bananas x3
Tough Steamed Mushrooms - Grants 30 Minutes of Increased Defense
- Dragon Horn x1
- Armoranth x1
- Ironshroom x3
With all of those top-tier recipes in your arsenal, you should be well prepared to tackle Hyrule. But don’t forget to cook up some lower-tier options to keep around when you just need to top things off. Not every meal has to be gourmet, you big shot.
