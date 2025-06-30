These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild

There are so many recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that it’s difficult to lock down the objectively best options for every scenario, especially when there are so many variations to consider. But we’ve compiled some undeniably useful recipes that everyone should know, so here’s to hoping they can make your time with the game a bit easier. Let’s get cookin’.

Essential recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The recipes listed below ensure you get the very best version of a meal, but you can often choose to use fewer ingredients to get similar but weaker dishes.

Don’t forget to cook up some lower-tier options to keep around when you just need to top things off

For instance, you can cook five Hearty Durians to net you full heart recovery and 20 additional temporary yellow hearts. However, if you opt to use only one Hearty Durian instead, you’ll still get the full heart recovery, but you’ll only get four temporary yellow hearts. Meanwhile, cooking up five Endura Carrots can provide you with full stamina wheel recovery and two temporary yellow stamina wheels, while cooking a single Endura Carrot will only provide the full stamina wheel recovery.

So, as you might suspect by reading that, there are a hell of a lot of variations you can toy around with. Experiment and find what works best for you and your needs at any given point in your journey.

Hearty Fried Wild Greens - Recovers All Hearts + Grants Temporary Hearts

Big Hearty Radish x5

Hearty Simmered Fruit - Recovers All Hearts + Grants Temporary Hearts

Hearty Durian x5

Enduring Fried Wild Greens - Replenishes All Stamina + Grants Additional Stamina Wheels

Endura Carrots x5

Energizing Salt-Grilled Crab - Replenishes All Stamina Wheels

Bright-Eyed Crabs x2

Stamella Mushrooms x2

Rock Salt x1

Energizing Salt-Grilled Fish - Replenishes All Stamina Wheels

Staminoka Bass x2

Stamella Mushrooms x2

Rock Salt x1

Electro Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Shock Resistance

Dragon Horn x1

Zapshroom x4

Chilly Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Heat Resistance

Dragon Horn x1

Chillshroom x4

Spicy Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Cold Resistance

Dragon Horn x1

Sunshroom x4

Mighty Steamed Fruit - Grants 30 Minutes of Increased Attack Power

Dragon Horn x1

Mighty Thistle x1

Mighty Bananas x3

Tough Steamed Mushrooms - Grants 30 Minutes of Increased Defense

Dragon Horn x1

Armoranth x1

Ironshroom x3

With all of those top-tier recipes in your arsenal, you should be well prepared to tackle Hyrule. But don’t forget to cook up some lower-tier options to keep around when you just need to top things off. Not every meal has to be gourmet, you big shot.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now on Nintendo Switch with a visual upgrade available for purchase on Nintendo Switch 2.