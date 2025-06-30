Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Try This Out

These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild

If you're jumping into Link's epic 2017 adventure for the first time on Switch 2, you'll want to memorize these dishes

nintendo
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Promotional art for Breath of the Wild shows Link looking out at Hyrule.
Image: Nintendo

There are so many recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that it’s difficult to lock down the objectively best options for every scenario, especially when there are so many variations to consider. But we’ve compiled some undeniably useful recipes that everyone should know, so here’s to hoping they can make your time with the game a bit easier. Let’s get cookin’.

Suggested Reading

These Hidden Button Shortcuts Make Monster Hunter Wilds A Lot More Convenient
Original Switch Getting Mysterious 'Price Change' In Canada 8 Years After Launch As Gaming Gets More Expensive
Nintendo And Amazon Deny Being In An Ongoing Switch 2 Feud
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

These Hidden Button Shortcuts Make Monster Hunter Wilds A Lot More Convenient
Original Switch Getting Mysterious 'Price Change' In Canada 8 Years After Launch As Gaming Gets More Expensive
Nintendo And Amazon Deny Being In An Ongoing Switch 2 Feud
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Essential recipes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The recipes listed below ensure you get the very best version of a meal, but you can often choose to use fewer ingredients to get similar but weaker dishes.

Advertisement

Related Content

Pokémon And Mario Kart Fans Fight Nintendo Network Shutdown To Beat 14-Year-Old Halo 2 Record
Nintendo's Switch 2 Sells 3.5 Million Units In 4 Days, Likely The Biggest Console Launch Of All Time

Related Content

Pokémon And Mario Kart Fans Fight Nintendo Network Shutdown To Beat 14-Year-Old Halo 2 Record
Nintendo's Switch 2 Sells 3.5 Million Units In 4 Days, Likely The Biggest Console Launch Of All Time
Advertisement

For instance, you can cook five Hearty Durians to net you full heart recovery and 20 additional temporary yellow hearts. However, if you opt to use only one Hearty Durian instead, you’ll still get the full heart recovery, but you’ll only get four temporary yellow hearts. Meanwhile, cooking up five Endura Carrots can provide you with full stamina wheel recovery and two temporary yellow stamina wheels, while cooking a single Endura Carrot will only provide the full stamina wheel recovery.

Advertisement

So, as you might suspect by reading that, there are a hell of a lot of variations you can toy around with. Experiment and find what works best for you and your needs at any given point in your journey.

Hearty Fried Wild Greens - Recovers All Hearts + Grants Temporary Hearts

  • Big Hearty Radish x5

Hearty Simmered Fruit - Recovers All Hearts + Grants Temporary Hearts

  • Hearty Durian x5

Enduring Fried Wild Greens - Replenishes All Stamina + Grants Additional Stamina Wheels

Advertisement
  • Endura Carrots x5

Energizing Salt-Grilled Crab - Replenishes All Stamina Wheels

  • Bright-Eyed Crabs x2
  • Stamella Mushrooms x2
  • Rock Salt x1

Energizing Salt-Grilled Fish - Replenishes All Stamina Wheels

  • Staminoka Bass x2
  • Stamella Mushrooms x2
  • Rock Salt x1

Electro Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Shock Resistance

  • Dragon Horn x1
  • Zapshroom x4

Chilly Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Heat Resistance

  • Dragon Horn x1
  • Chillshroom x4

Spicy Mushroom Skewer - Grants 30 Minutes of Cold Resistance

  • Dragon Horn x1
  • Sunshroom x4

Mighty Steamed Fruit - Grants 30 Minutes of Increased Attack Power

  • Dragon Horn x1
  • Mighty Thistle x1
  • Mighty Bananas x3

Tough Steamed Mushrooms - Grants 30 Minutes of Increased Defense

  • Dragon Horn x1
  • Armoranth x1
  • Ironshroom x3

With all of those top-tier recipes in your arsenal, you should be well prepared to tackle Hyrule. But don’t forget to cook up some lower-tier options to keep around when you just need to top things off. Not every meal has to be gourmet, you big shot.

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now on Nintendo Switch with a visual upgrade available for purchase on Nintendo Switch 2.