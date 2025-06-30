Monster Hunter Wilds Has An Easy Way To Farm Whatever Beast You Come Across

Between the chance-based drop system to the different conditions that certain monsters spawn in, some things require a bit of luck in Monster Hunter Wilds. This can make grinding out materials for your next set of badass weaponry and pretty armor a longer process than you’d like.

Thankfully, it’s possible to farm any random monsters in the environment by saving investigations. There are some limitations with the system, so let’s go over how it works and the best ways to make use of it.

How to save Investigations

You have two ways to save a hunt as an investigation. The main method to do this begins from the map screen when a desired monster is in the environment:

Open the local map

While hovering over a monster’s icon or their name on the Environment Overview, click on them and “Create a quest”

Click on their icon on the right side of the screen and then select “Save as Investigation”

Confirm you want to spend the required Guild Points to create a saved investigation version of this hunt. You’ll then be able to play the saved version three separate times

Take note that starting a Field Survey against this monster will not count as one of your three attempts

If you want to play your saved investigations, you need to head to the Quest Counter menu. This can be accessed through your tent, by talking to Alma, or by talking to Lotta in the Grand Hub. While in the Quest Counter menu, you’ll want to select “Post/Join Quest” and then scroll down to the Investigations tab. All of your saved hunts will be available here for you to take on.

These menus are also where the second method comes into play. By scrolling to the Field Survey History tab in the Quest Counter menu, you can see the last 16 monsters you’ve hunted and save them as an investigation. This is a great way to replay a recent hunt you forgot to save, or if you run out of space. There is a limit of 50 Investigations you can have at a time. That’s more than enough for most, but you might hit the cap if you’re like me and have a bunch of Zoh Shia and Tempered Mizutsune fights in your catalog.

Which hunts should be Saved as an Investigation?

The primary reason to save an investigation is to have it available to grind later. That means it’s best to save hunts for monsters that rarely spawn or those that offer a rare guaranteed reward. Having three to four opportunities to 100% receive a Gore Magala Nyctgem or high-rarity Artian Materials is a worthy save indeed.

Something else that might be worth saving is encounters with a Crowned monster. The creatures you hunt can come in a range of sizes, with the smaller and larger cases being represented with different crown icons. You won’t earn any additional materials from hunting crowned monsters, but there are six achievements tied to hunting monsters with Miniature and Gold Crowns. Saving these kinds of hunts is great in case you fail to complete them or want to share them with other players.



Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.