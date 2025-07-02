Tears Of The Kingdom On Switch 2 Can Keep You Busy For A Long, Long Time

Whether you’re a fan of the Legend of Zelda franchise or are simply looking for a thrilling open-world game to sink your teeth into on your fancy new Switch 2, you can rest assured that 2023’s Tears of the Kingdom can provide a hell of a good time. This is a dense, lengthy title that can keep you busy for weeks or longer. But if you like to plan ahead or are just curious about just how long it takes to beat Link’s massive second Nintendo Switch outing, let’s take a look.

How long does it take to beat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an enormous adventure that begs players to devote a lot of time to uncovering all of its incredible mysteries. But with a game so expansive, it’s hard to say exactly how long it’ll take you to do so. Due to the open-ended nature of the experience, each playthrough will be unique, after all.

That being said, the average playthrough of just The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s campaign will take the average player around 50 hours. This would be ignoring a lot of optional content, however, therefore skipping some of the game’s best moments.

A playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom focused on completing all of the shrines, side-quests, and so forth can run upwards of 100 hours, especially if you’re taking your time and checking out all the sights or spending countless hours creating all sorts of weird contraptions and vehicles with Link’s Ultrahand ability. This is probably the best way for the general completionist to experience the game, as it allows you to see most of the important content without becoming exhausting.

But true completionists who can stomach the process of tracking down all one thousand korok seeds, collecting every item and armor piece, and clearing every single spot on the map, can look to spend in the vicinity of 200-250 hours with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Wowzers.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch. You can also upgrade the game to the Nintendo Switch 2 version at an additional cost, which will net you upgraded visuals and performance.

