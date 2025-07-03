Here's Every Mario Hero Outfit You Can Collect In Mario Kart World

In Mario Kart 8, the only racer that ever had a wardrobe change was Princess Peach. She wears her pink dress when driving a regular cart; but give her a motorcycle and she changes into a white jumpsuit with pink boots and a scarf, making her one of the most badass racers in the roster. Now in Mario Kart World, she gets more than just the jumpsuit, called Aero. But she’s not the only fashionable character anymore–everyone gets a new outfit to expand their racing wardrobe!

Whether you’re racing as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, or even Donkey Kong, you can pick up new outfits for them to wear when you get a bag of Dash Food sitting outside fast food restaurants run by either Yoshis or Toads–but mostly Yoshis because of the chain restaurants are named after them. Eat the food and you change into another outfit that looks even better than what your character was wearing before. It also gives you an extra boost as you eat and change, hence the name “Dash Food.”

However, Dash Foods don’t always give the same outfits to everyone. Here are the outfits our hero characters wear and the foods that trigger them.