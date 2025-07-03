Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
Here's Every Mario Hero Outfit You Can Collect In Mario Kart World

Finish the race and save the day with a selection of fantastic fits

Mario
By
Cristina Alexander
Peach wears a cute outfit while standing on a car.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku

In Mario Kart 8, the only racer that ever had a wardrobe change was Princess Peach. She wears her pink dress when driving a regular cart; but give her a motorcycle and she changes into a white jumpsuit with pink boots and a scarf, making her one of the most badass racers in the roster. Now in Mario Kart World, she gets more than just the jumpsuit, called Aero. But she’s not the only fashionable character anymore–everyone gets a new outfit to expand their racing wardrobe!

Whether you’re racing as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, or even Donkey Kong, you can pick up new outfits for them to wear when you get a bag of Dash Food sitting outside fast food restaurants run by either Yoshis or Toads–but mostly Yoshis because of the chain restaurants are named after them. Eat the food and you change into another outfit that looks even better than what your character was wearing before. It also gives you an extra boost as you eat and change, hence the name “Dash Food.”

However, Dash Foods don’t always give the same outfits to everyone. Here are the outfits our hero characters wear and the foods that trigger them.

Mario’s outfits

Mario’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Lunch Box
  • Mechanic: Sweet Snacks (Green Type)
  • All-Terrain: Donuts
  • Cowboy: Popcorn & Soda, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Touring: Burger, Milk, Kebab
  • Pro Racer: Cake
  • Sightseeing: Fish & Chips, Fruit Barrel, Pizza, Ice Cream
  • Dune Rider: Chicken, Naan Platter
  • Aviator: Curry, Bread Basket,
  • Happi: Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
Luigi’s outfits

Luigi’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Lunch Box
  • Mechanic: Sweet Snacks (Green Type)
  • All-Terrain: Donuts,
  • Oasis: Popcorn & Soda, Naan Platter
  • Touring: Burger, Curry, Bread Basket, Chicken, Kebab, Ice Cream
  • Pro Racer: Cake
  • Gondolier: Fish & Chips, Fruit Barrel, Pizza, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Farmer: Milk
  • Happi: Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
Peach’s outfits

Peach’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Lunch Box
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Cake,
  • Aero: Donuts
  • Vacation: Popcorn & Soda, Fish & Chips, Naan Platter, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Touring: Burger, Kebab, Ice Cream
  • Sightseeing: Fruit Barrel, Pizza
  • Aviator: Curry, Bread Basket, Chicken
  • Farmer: Milk
  • Yukata: Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
Daisy’s outfits

Daisy’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Lunch Box
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Cake, Bread Basket
  • Aero: Donuts
  • Oasis: Popcorn & Soda, Naan Platter
  • Touring: Burger, Curry, Milk, Chicken, Ice Cream
  • Swimwear: Fish & Chips, Fruit Barrel, Kebab, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Vacation: Pizza, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
Yoshi’s outfits

Yoshi’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Pancakes, Lunch Box
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Cake
  • Aristocrat: Popcorn & Soda, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Touring: Burger, Naan Platter, Bread Basket, Milk, Chicken
  • Swimwear: Fish & Chips, Fruit Barrel
  • Biker: Curry
  • Food Slinger: Kebab, Pizza
  • Matsuri: Sushi, Taoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Soft Server: Ice Cream
Donkey Kong’s outfit

Donkey Kong’s outfit

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Popcorn & Soda, Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Bread Basket, Milk, Chicken, Pizza, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • All-Terrain: Pancakes, Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Burger, Cake, Naan Platter, Fruit Barrel, Curry, Kebab, Ice Cream
Toad’s outfits

Toad’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Milk, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Explorer: Pancakes, Naan Platter, Fruit Barrel, Bread Basket, Chicken, Kebab
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Cake, Curry
  • Burger Bud: Popcorn & Soda, Burger, Pizza, Ice Cream
  • Engineer: Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
Toadette’s outfits

Toadette’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Milk,
  • Explorer: Pancakes, Naan Platter, Fruit Barrel, Bread Basket, Chicken, Kebab
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Cake, Curry
  • Soft Server: Popcorn & Soda, Burger, Pizza, Ice Cream, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki
  • Conductor: Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
Birdo’s outfits

Birdo’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Bread Basket, Milk, Chicken,
  • Pro Racer: Pancakes, Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Burger, Cake, Fruit Barrel, Curry, Ice Cream
  • Vacation: Popcorn & Soda, Fish & Chips, Naan Platter, Kebab, Pizza, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
Pauline’s outfits

Pauline’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Popcorn & Soda, Lunch Box, Fish & Chips, Milk, Chicken, Pizza, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Aero: Pancakes, Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Donuts, Burger, Cake, Naan Platter, Fruit Barrel, Curry, Bread Basket, Kebab, Ice Cream
Rosalina’s outfits

Rosalina’s outfits

A screenshot shows outfit selections for various characters.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Cristina Alexander / Kotaku
  • Regular: Lunch Box, Sushi, Takoyaki, Taiyaki, Spicy Snacks (Red Type)
  • Pro Racer: Sweet Snacks (Green Type), Cake, Fruit Barrel
  • Touring: Pancakes, Burger, Fish & Chips, Milk, Chicken, Kebab, Pizza
  • Aero: Donuts, Naan Platter, Curry
  • Aurora: Popcorn & Soda, Bread Basket, Ice Cream
