Surprise! There Are More Wolf Statues To Smash Up In Doom: The Dark Ages' Kar'Thul Marshes

Aside from a more ambitious narrative scope, Doom: The Dark Ages also introduced semi open-world areas where objectives and secrets are a bit more spread out. “The Kar’Thul Marshes,” the fifteenth mission in the game, is the third of these, after “The Siege Part One” and “Ancestral Forge.”

Throughout the game, you’ll also come across many Sorcerer and Knight statues with jewel collectibles. Sorcerer statues hold Wraithstones while Knight statues hold Rubies. In the game’s open-world segments, you’ll find these blocked off with a barrier, surrounded by holographic wolf statues. In order to fill these statues in, you’ll have to find three other wolf statues scattered throughout the open-world mission and destroy them with your shield.

In “The Kar’Thul Marshes,” there are five of these wolf statues instead of the usual three. Here are their locations.

The sorcerer statue is towards the left of the starting point. You’ll come across a few combat encounters before coming across a path with some gold. At the end of the path, you’ll see a small cove with the sorcerer statue surrounded by the five wolves.

First wolf statue

The first wolf statue is near where you first start on the mission. Simply go forward and to the left and you should see the wolf statue at the end of the cliff.

Second wolf statue

The second wolf statue location is close to the first. Just go a bit further out to the left, and right across from the Battle Demon Toy collectible, you should see a cliff that’ll let you drop down. The statue is right at the bottom.

Third wolf statue

As you continue to make your way to the left side of the level, you’ll eventually collect your first Relic Fragment. There’s a large gold chunk collectible and near that is the third wolf statue sitting right past the cliff.

Fourth wolf statue

The fourth wolf statue is near the third one. From the third wolf statue, go around the corner and tackle the combat encounter near the back against a bunch of giant tentacle demons. The fourth wolf statue should be against a rock wall.

Fifth wolf statue

The fifth and final wolf statue is actually in the same room as the sorcerer statue with the barrier. When in the room, simply look to your right and you should see the wolf statue down the hall.

Grabbing the jewel

After shattering all five wolf statues, the barrier surrounding the Sorcerer statue will disappear. You can then interact with the statue and grab the Wraithstone, which can be used to upgrade your weapons, shield, and melee capabilities

For more Doom: The Dark Ages, be sure to check out our review, as well as collectible guides for the first two missions of the game: “Village of Khalim” and “Hebeth.”

