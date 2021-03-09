Large Evangelion Statues, Yours For Either $16,000 Or $27,000

Image : Khara/Fnex

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

It’s that time again! Time for large, expensive statues that cost lots of money. Time time, we have two of them: a life-sized Rei Ayanami and a human-sized Evangelion Unit-01.



As Nico Nico News reports, the Rei, which features the character in her plugsuit, is priced at 1,815,000 yen ($16,665). The official website notes the statues are limited to three per person!

Image : Khara/Fnex

Advertisement

Image : Khara/Fnex

Image : Khara/Fnex

G/O Media may get a commission Free 30-day trial Amazon Prime Gaming Sign up now for access to Blasphemous, SNK Arcade Classics, and more.

Image : Khara/Fnex

Image : Khara/Fnex

Advertisement

Image : Khara/Fnex

The Unit-01 isn’t life-sized, as that would make the statue 246-feet-tall. Rather, as the website points out, it’s “human-sized,” clocking in at 7.5-feet-tall. This statue is outfitted with LED lights and priced at 3,003,000 yen ($27,570).



Advertisement

Image : Khara/Fnex

Image : Khara/Fnex

Advertisement

Image : Khara/Fnex

Image : Khara/Fnex

Advertisement

Image : Khara/Fnex

Image : Khara/Fnex

Advertisement

Likewise, limited to three per person! Goodness.



Pre-orders started this week in Japan, and the finished statues will begin delivery in early 2022.