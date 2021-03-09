Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Large Evangelion Statues, Yours For Either $16,000 Or $27,000

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
It’s that time again! Time for large, expensive statues that cost lots of money. Time time, we have two of them: a life-sized Rei Ayanami and a human-sized Evangelion Unit-01.

As Nico Nico News reports, the Rei, which features the character in her plugsuit, is priced at 1,815,000 yen ($16,665). The official website notes the statues are limited to three per person! 

Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex

The Unit-01 isn’t life-sized, as that would make the statue 246-feet-tall. Rather, as the website points out, it’s “human-sized,” clocking in at 7.5-feet-tall. This statue is outfitted with LED lights and priced at 3,003,000 yen ($27,570).

Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Image: Khara/Fnex
Likewise, limited to three per person! Goodness.

Pre-orders started this week in Japan, and the finished statues will begin delivery in early 2022. 

