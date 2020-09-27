Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Here's A Large, Realistic Devil May Cry Statue For An Undisclosed Price

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:devil may cry
Screenshot: Capcom
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
This Dante statue isn’t one-to-one scale, but rather, half scale. It’s also incredibly realistic and most likely rather expensive.

Capcom introduced the statue today in its virtual Tokyo Game Show stream.

Made by Prime 1 Studio, this is part of the HD Museum Master Line.

Screenshot: Capcom
Let’s get in closer.

Illustration for article titled Heres A Large, Realistic iDevil May Cry/i Statue For An Undisclosed Price
Screenshot: Capcom
Check out his locks and his facial hair.

Screenshot: Capcom
And even pores in Dante’s silicone skin!

Screenshot: Capcom
Unlike typical statues, this one is actually dressed in real, albeit half-sized, clothes.

Screenshot: Capcom
Screenshot: Capcom
Screenshot: Capcom
Preorders will start later this year in Japan, with the statue going on sale until spring 2022. Capcom is listing the price as TBA. 

Screenshot: Capcom
Prime 1 Studio’s HD Museum Masterline statues tend to hover around $2,000 and up, which should give you an idea on pricing.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

scott-rothman
scott-rothman

is this for DMC or SMT: Nocturne featuring Dante from DMC?