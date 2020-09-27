Here's A Large, Realistic Devil May Cry Statue For An Undisclosed Price

This Dante statue isn’t one-to-one scale, but rather, half scale. It’s also incredibly realistic and most likely rather expensive.
Capcom introduced the statue today in its virtual Tokyo Game Show stream.
Made by Prime 1 Studio, this is part of the HD Museum Master Line.
Let’s get in closer.
Check out his locks and his facial hair.
And even pores in Dante’s silicone skin!
Unlike typical statues, this one is actually dressed in real, albeit half-sized, clothes.
Preorders will start later this year in Japan, with the statue going on sale until spring 2022. Capcom is listing the price as TBA.
Prime 1 Studio’s HD Museum Masterline statues tend to hover around $2,000 and up, which should give you an idea on pricing.
is this for DMC or SMT: Nocturne featuring Dante from DMC?