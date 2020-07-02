Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
A Giant Evangelion Statue For Only $14,700

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled A Giant iEvangelion/i Statue For Only $14,700
Image: Eva Store | Khara
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This month a 6.5 foot Evangelion Unit-01 will be released in Japan. It’s priced at 1.58 million yen or $14,708.62.

Available for order online, the limited-edition statue, made by Kaiyodo, was shown earlier this year at the Wonder Fes in Japan.

Famed figure sculpture Shinobu Matsumura created the original statue, which was then scanned for 3D printing. The resulting statue weighs 143 pounds, with parts given a UV coating so the color won’t fade. 

Illustration for article titled A Giant iEvangelion/i Statue For Only $14,700
Image: Eva Store | Khara
When the statue was first announced, Kaiyodo said that local dealers are scheduled to handle sales in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, and the United States.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

