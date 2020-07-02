A Giant Evangelion Statue For Only $14,700

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

This month a 6.5 foot Evangelion Unit-01 will be released in Japan. It’s priced at 1.58 million yen or $14,708.62.



Advertisement

Available for order online, t he limited-edition statue, made by Kaiyodo, was shown earlier this year at the Wonder Fes in Japan.

Advertisement

Famed figure sculpture Shinobu Matsumura created the original statue, which was then scanned for 3D printing. The resulting statue weighs 143 pounds, with parts given a UV coating so the color won’t fade.

When the statue was first announced, Kaiyodo said that local dealers are scheduled to handle sales in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe, and the United States.

