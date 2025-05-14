You Need To Smash Up These Creepy Wolf Statues In Doom: The Dark Ages' 'Ancestral Forge' Level

Aside from a more ambitious narrative scope, Doom: The Dark Ages also introduced semi open-world areas where you can take in the level at your own pace. “Ancestral Forge,” the ninth mission in the game, is the second of these, after “The Siege Part One.”

Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas

Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas CC Share Subtitles Off

English Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms Lucy and Ghoul are Heading to New Vegas

Read More: Doom: The Dark Ages: The Kotaku Review

Throughout the game, you’ll come across many Sorcerer and Knight statues with jewel collectibles. Sorcerer statues hold Wraithstones while Knight statues hold Rubies. In these open-world segments, you’ll find these blocked off with a barrier surrounded by holographic wolf statues. In order to fill these statues in, you’ll have to find three other wolf statues scattered throughout the open-world mission and destroy them with your shield.

Advertisement

1. Finding the Sorcerer state

2. First wolf statue

3. Second wolf statue

4. Third wolf statue

5. Grabbing the jewel

Advertisement

Finding the Sorcerer statue

In “Ancestral Forge,” there are three of these wolf statues. This time around, the locations of the wolf statues are a little more scattered and take more effort to get to.

Advertisement

Once you enter the open-world area, go towards the right of the Sentinel Shrine. Further down, go past the first Ancestral Heart and you should come across the Sorcerer statue holding a Wraithstone.

Advertisement

First Wolf Statue

Advertisement

The first wolf statue is directly above the area where you find the Sorcerer statue. There’s an enemy encounter here right in this area, so take care of the demons before throwing your shield at the first wolf statue.

Second Wolf Statue

Advertisement

For this second wolf statue, you’ll need to grab the Pink Key. Your mission marker should take you to the first Ancestral Heart. After clearing out the enemies there, backtrack a little bit and go into the cliff area with a trail of gold. At the end of the trail is the Pink Key.

After obtaining the Pink Key, head all the way back to the beginning of the level where you came out of. To your right, there’s a path that needs the Pink Key to unlock. After opening the gate, head inside and find the second wolf statue.

Advertisement

Third Wolf Statue

Advertisement

The third wolf statue is all the way at the other side of the level, right before you reach the second Ancestral Heart. Clear out the enemies herefor the barrier around the wolf statue to disappear. Once all the demons are defeated, just throw your shield at the wolf statue.

Grabbing the jewel

After shattering all three wolf statues, the barrier surrounding the Sorcerer statue will disappear. You can then interact with the statue and grab the Wraithstone, which can be used to upgrade your weapons, shield, and melee capabilities

Advertisement

For more Doom: The Dark Ages, be sure to check out our review, as well as collectible guides for the first two missions of the game: “Village of Khalim” and “Hebeth.”

.