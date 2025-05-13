Where To Find Every 'Village Of Khalim' Collectible In Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages is here and the game has plenty of collectibles including Secret Paths, Dolls, Codexes, and more. There are 22 levels throughout The Dark Ages’ campaign, so there’s a healthy amount of items to grab and hidden stuff to find. Here’s where to find every secret and collectible for the first level: “Village of Khalim.”

1. Collectible 1

2. Collectible 2

3. Collectible 3

4. Collectible 4

5. Collectible 5

6. Collectible 6

7. Collectible 7

8. Collectible 8

9. Collectible 9

Collectible 1: Extra Life

After going through a few tutorials, you’ll enter a building where you’re required to scale a wall in order to progress. Instead, look to your left and you should see some wooden boards with a faint blue circle target on them. That’s the sign to use Shield Charge and break through. Your reward is an extra life in front of the gate.

Collectible 2: Toy

After nabbing the Blue Key needed for progression, go back to one of the areas that had a mandatory combat encounter. Use the Blue Key to open the gate and grab the Toy.

Collectible 3: Extra Life

When you’re tasked with destroying the four Demonic Portals, you’ll come across a closed path that’ll force you into a combat encounter with a bunch of small enemies. Once the encounter is complete, the path to your left will open up, revealing the Extra Life.

Collectible 4: Toy

After coming out from the aforementioned path, you’ll receive a new weapon, along with a new combat encounter to try it on. When all the enemies are taken care of, look to the edge of the cliff where you see the lit up symbol in the distance. There’s a path underneath it, leading to the next Toy collectible.

Collectible 5: Weapon Skin

Right after you receive your new weapon and clear the enemies, there’s another cliff you can overlook with a cave opening in the distance. Move back and get a running head start before jumping across the water to the opening. Inside, there will be a ton of enemies waiting for you, but also a bunch of explosive barrels. Shoot them to take them all out, but be careful as the explosions can hurt you. Afterwards, the barrier around the Weapon Skin will disappear and you can grab it.

Collectible 6: Pink Key

This Pink Key can be found after taking care of one of the Demonic Portals. Simply just follow the path around and you’ll see the key.

Collectible 7: Extra Life

Now that you have the Pink Key, go back to the area that had the pink gate and open it up, leading to an Extra Life.

Collectible 8: Codex

After what is likely your fourth and final Demonic Portal, there’s a cliff area behind the combat encounter. Simply just climb it and grab the Codex.

Collectible 9: Codex

The last collectible isn’t until near the end of the level and you can see the giant dragon and demon fighting each other in the distance. There’s a wall to your right that you can scale, leading you to the Codex.

Those are all the collectibles and secrets in the first level, Village of Khalim!

Doom: The Dark Ages is now available onPS5,Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.