Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Time Sink

Doom: The Dark Ages' Demon-Slaughtering Campaign Has A Healthy Runtime

Whether you're here to soak in the surprisingly elaborate plot or just want to kill demons, expect the new Doom to keep you busy for at least a few days

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A demon grabs someone by the throat while their eyes glow.
Image: id Software

Whether you’re used to ripping through Imps and Hell Knights in previous Doom titles or have found yourself intrigued for the first time by Doom: The Dark Ages’ medieval demon butchering, it’s never been a better time to be a Doom Slayer. This thrilling first-person shooter once again sends you to shoot and pummel your way through hell’s hordes, this time while exploring a more ancient fantasy backdrop and wielding a powerful new shield.

Suggested Reading

Tony Hawk Also Wants Activision To Remake Underground
Doom: The Dark Ages: Four Essential Tips For Becoming Unstoppable
20 Years Ago Today, MTV Revealed The Xbox 360 To The World
The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tony Hawk Also Wants Activision To Remake Underground
Doom: The Dark Ages: Four Essential Tips For Becoming Unstoppable
20 Years Ago Today, MTV Revealed The Xbox 360 To The World
The Week In Games: A Star Wars Classic Returns & More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Read More: Doom: The Dark Ages: The Kotaku Review

If all of that sounds like a kick-ass time (it is), then you may want to know how many hours you’ll spend beating the shit out of demons. Luckily, we’ve played the game and can let you know how long it takes to beat Doom: The Dark Ages.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Horror Game Of The Year Is A Doom II Mod
Doom: The Dark Ages: The Kotaku Review

Related Content

The Horror Game Of The Year Is A Doom II Mod
Doom: The Dark Ages: The Kotaku Review

How long does it take to beat Doom: The Dark Ages?

A standard playthrough of Doom: The Dark Ages focused mostly on just beating the game is likely to take around 20 hours. There are 22 chapters this time around, and most will take around a little under an hour to finish. That’s a hell of a lot of demon slaying.

Advertisement

Of course, completionists can no doubt get even more out of this satisfying gorefest, as there’s an abundance of upgrades and optional collectibles to find throughout each level, including codexes, toys, and even weapon skins. Aiming to collect all of these can push the total playtime beyond 25 hours. Don’t worry, though, as you can revisit chapters any time to wrap up anything you’ve missed.

Luckily for trophy and achievement hunters, there are no multiplayer requirements this time around, which means no grinding out wins against other players to earn that sweet 100%. But that being said, the small but dedicated multiplayer fanbase from the previous two entries may be a little disappointed. Hey, maybe next time, ya’ll.

Advertisement

Doom: The Dark Ages is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.