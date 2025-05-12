Doom: The Dark Ages' Demon-Slaughtering Campaign Has A Healthy Runtime

Whether you’re used to ripping through Imps and Hell Knights in previous Doom titles or have found yourself intrigued for the first time by Doom: The Dark Ages’ medieval demon butchering, it’s never been a better time to be a Doom Slayer. This thrilling first-person shooter once again sends you to shoot and pummel your way through hell’s hordes, this time while exploring a more ancient fantasy backdrop and wielding a powerful new shield.



If all of that sounds like a kick-ass time (it is), then you may want to know how many hours you’ll spend beating the shit out of demons. Luckily, we’ve played the game and can let you know how long it takes to beat Doom: The Dark Ages.

How long does it take to beat Doom: The Dark Ages?

A standard playthrough of Doom: The Dark Ages focused mostly on just beating the game is likely to take around 20 hours. There are 22 chapters this time around, and most will take around a little under an hour to finish. That’s a hell of a lot of demon slaying.

Of course, completionists can no doubt get even more out of this satisfying gorefest, as there’s an abundance of upgrades and optional collectibles to find throughout each level, including codexes, toys, and even weapon skins. Aiming to collect all of these can push the total playtime beyond 25 hours. Don’t worry, though, as you can revisit chapters any time to wrap up anything you’ve missed.

Luckily for trophy and achievement hunters, there are no multiplayer requirements this time around, which means no grinding out wins against other players to earn that sweet 100%. But that being said, the small but dedicated multiplayer fanbase from the previous two entries may be a little disappointed. Hey, maybe next time, ya’ll.

Doom: The Dark Ages is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.