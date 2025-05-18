How To Start Strong In Doom: The Dark Ages, How To Master Sciel In Clair Obscur, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

If you’re diligent about fully clearing each mission in Doom: The Dark Ages, you’ll eventually have enough gold and rubies to purchase every upgrade in the game to become the ultimate version of the Doom Slayer. In the long run, which upgrade paths you prioritize will be based on which guns and abilities you vibe with the most. But the game’s opening hours throw a lot of options at you with limited upgrade resources, so I figured I’d fill you in on the upgrade paths that I found offered the most value as I acclimated to the game’s pacing and expectations. - Billy Givens Read More