How To Start Strong In Doom: The Dark Ages, How To Master Sciel In Clair Obscur, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

This week we’ll tell you how to which upgrades to grab early in Doom: The Dark Ages as you strive to become the best Doom Slayer you can be. We’ll also help you master Sciel in Clair Obscur, find the right home for you in Oblivion Remastered, and more.
Whether you’re used to ripping through Imps and Hell Knights in previous Doom titles or have found yourself intrigued for the first time by Doom: The Dark Ages’ medieval demon butchering, it’s never been a better time to be a Doom Slayer. This thrilling first-person shooter once again sends you to shoot and pummel your way through hell’s hordes, this time while exploring a more ancient fantasy backdrop and wielding a powerful new shield. - Billy Givens Read More
When you reconnect with Sciel in the Gestral Village, she’s been champion at their local arena tournament for a while, and absolutely dominant at that, like a sexy, French Roman Reigns or something. It’s not till you finally get around to using her in your party that you really figure out why. She obviously took it easy on you in your arena fight. If Sciel wanted to, she could turn your ass into mirepoix faster than she puts up her ponytail. - Justin Clark Read More
In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are friendly Nevrons that’ll ask you to take on their request. Completing them often provides useful rewards. You can also attack them after finishing their quests, but we don’t recommend that for reasons we’ll get into a little bit. - George Yang Read More
Doom: The Dark Ages puts players back in the role of the Doom Slayer once more; but things look quite a bit different than they did in previous outings. Serving as a prequel to 2016's Doom, this newest entry in the franchise features a heavy medieval flavor, so you’ll need to master using a shield and flail alongside the usual bevy of deadly guns you’ve come to expect. If you’re diving into the game and want a few tips on how to approach this fresh take on the series, we’ve got you covered below. - Billy Givens Read More
Aside from a more ambitious narrative scope, Doom: The Dark Ages also introduced semi open-world areas where you can take in the level at your own pace. “Ancestral Forge,” the ninth mission in the game, is the second of these, after “The Siege Part One.” - George Yang Read More
If you’re diligent about fully clearing each mission in Doom: The Dark Ages, you’ll eventually have enough gold and rubies to purchase every upgrade in the game to become the ultimate version of the Doom Slayer. In the long run, which upgrade paths you prioritize will be based on which guns and abilities you vibe with the most. But the game’s opening hours throw a lot of options at you with limited upgrade resources, so I figured I’d fill you in on the upgrade paths that I found offered the most value as I acclimated to the game’s pacing and expectations. - Billy Givens Read More
There are multiple ways to get weapon skins in Doom: The Dark Ages. You can find them scattered throughout levels (indicated by a paintbrush icon), or earn them by completing mission challenges and milestones, both of which you can find by looking through your menus. You can even get some skins for the Doom Slayer, his dragon, and his Atlan (mech) by completing the game on higher difficulties or purchasing the Premium Edition. - Billy Givens Read More
RuneScape Dragonwilds wound up becoming a surprise hit seemingly overnight. It’s a far-cry from the original RuneScape, which was a grind heavy MMORPG with way too many skills to count. This is something more, something akin to Valheim or Enshrouded. But even if you have experience in survival/crafting games, this one does things a little differently. After spending an hour with the game, there are a few things you should know before diving into RuneScape Dragonwilds! - Brandon Morgan Read More
As you explore the lands of Cyrodiil, you’ll find that waiting in the entrance of a cave or renting a room at the local inn doesn’t suffice for very long. You desire more, a place to call your own, a spot to put down roots in this fantasy land. You need a house in Oblivion Remastered for numerous reasons, and it’s not to entice an Argonian over for a wine and dine evening. Hey, I don’t judge! But a house comes with amenities such as a free bed, a non-respawning container, and upgrades that allow you to keep up with ever-leveling foes. - Brandon Morgan Read More
Same old goddamn story every time. An old crush comes calling saying it’s been a while, we should get lunch, catch up. Also, by the way, I know we haven’t been close in a real long time but it’s been a rough couple of months, will you murder several dozen people in honor of my dead brother the warlord? I’m usually not like this. I just don’t have anyone else to turn to. Tale as old as time. - Justin Clark Read More