Put Down Some Roots In Cyrodiil With Your Own House In Oblivion Remastered

As you explore the lands of Cyrodiil, you’ll find that waiting in the entrance of a cave or renting a room at the local inn doesn’t suffice for very long. You desire more, a place to call your own, a spot to put down roots in this fantasy land. You need a house in Oblivion Remastered for numerous reasons, and it’s not to entice an Argonian over for a wine and dine evening. Hey, I don’t judge! But a house comes with amenities such as a free bed, a non-respawning container, and upgrades that allow you to keep up with ever-leveling foes.
1. How to get a house
2. All purchasable homes
How to get a house in Oblivion Remastered
Unlike the real world, Cyrodiil offers housing in abundance, with both free and paid options available—so long as you have the reputation and disposition with certain characters to make the purchase, that is.
First off, if you’re pinching pennies, you should know there are several free houses available in Oblivion Remastered, though most of them aren’t yours to keep. You may reside within them. These include:
- Abandoned Shack (Imperial City Waterfront District)
- Aleswell Inn (Complete Zero Visibility)
- Francois Motierre’s House (Complete fifth Dark Brotherhood quest)
- Weynon Priory (Complete Deliver the Amulet)
There are also some unofficial means of getting free housing too. You wouldn’t download a house, would you? Yes! There are several available as part of the overall package, such as Battlehorn Castle and Frostcraft Spire, but Nexus is filled with player housing mods.
Lastly, whip out that wallet, because all of the game’s main cities (those not destroyed by Oblivion Gates) feature a house on a main road, available to buy for a tidy sum. To earn the right to purchase said housing, you must complete quests, raise your disposition with the local Count or Countess, and pay many thousands of gold.
All the houses you can buy in Oblivion Remastered
Anvil
- Purchased From: Velwyn Benirus
- Cost: 5,000
- Upgrades: Complete Where Spirits Have Lease (Quest)
Bravil
- Purchased From: Count Regulus Terentius (Disposition: 50+)
- Cost: 4,000
- Upgrades: Nilawen (Merchant)
Bruma
- Purchased From: Countess Narina Carvain (Disposition: 60+)
- Cost: 10,000
- Upgrades: Suurootan (Merchant)
Cheydinhal
- Purchased From: Count Andel Indarys )Disposition: 60+)
- Cost: 15,000
- Upgrades: Borba gra-Uzgash (Merchant)
Chorrol
- Purchased From: Countess Arriana Valga (Disposition: 70+; Fame: 12+)
- Cost: 20,000
- Upgrades: Seed-Neeus (Merchant)
Imperial City
- Purchased From: Vinicia Melissaeia (Disposition: 50+)
- Cost: 2,000
- Upgrades: Sergius Verus (Merchant)
Leyawiin
- Purchased From: Count Marius Caro (Disposition 60+)
- Cost: 7,000
- Upgrades: Gundalas (Merchant)
Skingrad
- Purchased From: Shum gro-Yarug (Disposition: 70+; Fame: 15+)
- Cost: 25,000
- Upgrades: Gunder (Merchant)
Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.